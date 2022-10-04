Hornady Continues Safari Club International Sponsorship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Long-term commitments by Corporate Sponsors are vital to the continued success and growth of Safari Club International (SCI) and its mission to promote and protect hunting and wildlife conservation in North America and across the world. Hornady (www.hornady.com) recently renewed its SCI corporate sponsorship and has been a partner and Corporate Sponsor since 2004.

Hornady, a world-renowned manufacturer of ammunition, reloading equipment, and other products for hunting and shooting sports, has renewed its Corporate Sponsorship of Safari Club International.

“Hornady has been one of our staunchest supporters and we are especially pleased and proud they have renewed their sponsorship,” said Rick Parsons, CEO of Safari Club International. “Hornady understands how critical support for the preservation of our freedom to hunt is and how critical it is for conservation of wildlife and wild places all over the world. Their continued dedication to the mission of SCI inspires us to do more.”

Hornady Manufacturing has gone from a start-up in a small Grand Island former auto body shop to become the largest independently owned maker of bullets, ammunition, and tools in the world. Their passion is for innovation and giving their customers the very best products available. Hornady always strives to be accurate, deadly, and dependable.

About Hornady:

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory, and security product design and manufacturing.

For further information regarding Hornady products, visit the company website at hornady.com.