Law Tactical Folding Stock Adapter – EDC Your AR-15 ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- To be completely honest, when I first saw the release of the Law Tactical Folder, I thought it was going to be a gimmick product. One that most likely negatively affected the reliability of the host gun to the point where it was more of a liability than anything else.

Boy was I wrong.

Law Tactical Folding Stock Adapter

In case you haven’t seen any tricked-out ARs in your entire life, the Law Tactical Folder is simply an adapter for the AR-15 series of pistols/carbines/rifles that allows the stock to fold to the side making the gun more compact. If you don’t really know much about the AR, this will seem fairly unremarkable. But because of the fact that ARs require a receiver extension, AKA buffer tube, this is actually a fairly complex feat of engineering.

See, the buffer tube on an AR captures the buffer which the spring then pushes into the bolt carrier that secures and locks the bolt into the chamber ad thus into battery when the weapon is fired or charged. That means the extension tube is crucial to the operation of the gun. Until the Law Tactical Folder came out, there was no way to reduce the rear portion of the gun without the use of a proprietary extension and buffer. But even then, shooters would only reduce the overall length of the gun by a few inches. Compare that to the folder, which remove the entire length of the stock or brace while only adding about three inches of folding mechanism.

But can you fire it in the folded position?!

The official answer is either no, or once. And technically, both are correct. I would heavily suggest you not fire your AR with the Law Tactical Folder in the folded position. However, if you own a Gen 3 model or later, it is perfectly safe to do so in an emergency. In previous models, you better really really need that one shot, as it could potentially damage the buffer retainer. (AKA, a piece of steel that pops up when the mechanism is folded.)

In all configurations, the next round will need to be manually cycled (which can only be done with the mechanism in the non-folded position) because, without the buffer spring to complete the firing cycle, the host AR is a single-shot weapon.

To What End?

It’s the logical question. You’ve managed to make your host gun even more compact, but to what end? Ah, there’s the million-dollar question. Thankfully the answer is much cheaper, around $200 – the Vertx Gamut.

That’s right, a compact, discreet backpack designed to accommodate a compact firearm like a PDW or an AR pistol (or SBR) with the Law Tactical Folder installed. I’m sure some of you out there are thumbing your collective noses and saying, “concealing an AR pistol is stupid; a standard handgun is more concealable and easier to deploy in emergencies!”

And sure you’re correct, but what a folding AR pistol lacks in concealability and portability it more than makes up for in efficacy and versatility. Sure, you can’t easily deploy your AR pistol like a Secret Service agent whipping out an Uzi on presidential protective detail, but that’s not what this gun is about. No one who’s being honest claims that the Law Tactical Folder will replace a standard conceal carry pistol. Instead, it augments a shooter’s portable arsenal to give them an option should a firefight, bugout situation or bear attack occur.

Law Tactical Folding Stock Adapter Options to Consider

The folder is an a la carte add-on to your favorite AR-15 (Though there are guns like the Daniel Defense DDM4V7 pistol that ship with one equipped.) so shooters with a little extra scratch might want to consider the addition of the Silent Captured Spring Package from JP Rifles, and a quality, rugged reflex sight like the EoTech EXPS3, Vortex UH-1, or the Steiner DRS1X.

The former makes the entire setup much quieter to manually cycle as well as run with a suppressor, while the latter options predictably make rapid target acquisition easier. Lastly, since this is supposed to be a ready for anything setup, I would also personally recommend a dedicated weapon light, at least one extra set of spare batteries, and of course two extra high-quality magazines loaded with quality defensive ammunition.

About Jim Grant

Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.

When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.

Think of it this way, if a fiery, but mostly peaceful protest breaks out and you’re in the middle of it with your family, do you want to potentially fight your way to your vehicle with a 9mm pistol, or a .300blk compact AR?

