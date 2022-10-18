Tactical Deals: MAGPUL AR15 CTR Stock $49.99ea FREE S&H for Edge Members

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on the popular MAGPUL AR15 CTR Stock, now just $49.99 each. Use the coupon codes below to save even more. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Compare prices online here and over here.

Tactical Deals: MAGPUL AR15 CTR Stock Features a friction locking mechanism that eliminates movement between the buffer tube and buttstock for a solid “feel” when mounting rifle to shoulder. Heavy duty, spring-loaded hand lever allows fast length-of-pull adjustments. Nylon polymer body provides maximum impact and heat resistance, with molded-in reinforcements at stress points. Accepts a variety of ambidextrous sling attachment options, including web slings and single-point, push-button sling mounts. Comb contour is wider than standard issue M4 stock to help shooter maintain a solid cheekweld. Synthetic rubber buttpad increases comfort and helps prevent slippage. Fits buffer tubes that accept both four- and six-position collapsible stocks. Buffer tube, carbine buffer, receiver extension nut, and carbine-length action spring not included. Available in Black, Dark Earth, and O.D. Green, so you can match the color of your stock to your tactical rifle’s color scheme. Mil-Spec fits smaller 1.14″ O.D. buffer tubes on Colt-manufactured M4 and similar mil-spec carbines.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.