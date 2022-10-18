|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on the popular MAGPUL AR15 CTR Stock, now just $49.99 each. Use the coupon codes below to save even more. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Compare prices online here and over here.
Tactical Deals: MAGPUL AR15 CTR Stock
Features a friction locking mechanism that eliminates movement between the buffer tube and buttstock for a solid “feel” when mounting rifle to shoulder. Heavy duty, spring-loaded hand lever allows fast length-of-pull adjustments. Nylon polymer body provides maximum impact and heat resistance, with molded-in reinforcements at stress points. Accepts a variety of ambidextrous sling attachment options, including web slings and single-point, push-button sling mounts. Comb contour is wider than standard issue M4 stock to help shooter maintain a solid cheekweld. Synthetic rubber buttpad increases comfort and helps prevent slippage. Fits buffer tubes that accept both four- and six-position collapsible stocks. Buffer tube, carbine buffer, receiver extension nut, and carbine-length action spring not included. Available in Black, Dark Earth, and O.D. Green, so you can match the color of your stock to your tactical rifle’s color scheme. Mil-Spec fits smaller 1.14″ O.D. buffer tubes on Colt-manufactured M4 and similar mil-spec carbines.
Tactical Deals: MAGPUL AR15 CTR Stock $49.99ea FREE S&H for Edge Members
Some Related Reviews:
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$15 off $125+
$55 off $450+
|
$75 Off Orders $750+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
|
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
|
$150 Off Orders $1000+