U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Meopta Sport Optics is pleased to announce its new MeoSport R 3-15×50 RD riflescope has been named ‘Best Traditional Hunting Scope’ by Field & Stream. The team assembled 18 of the newest model riflescopes for their Best Riflescopes of 2022 review and put them through a series of tests to determine how well they performed and if they are worth the money.

The 30mm MeoSport features European-quality optics with an illuminated 4C reticle in the second focal plane and retails for $449.99.

Richard Mann, Field & Stream’s Shooting Editor, said: “This Czech-made riflescope was the biggest surprise of the test. At under $500, we expected mid-range performance, but the MeoSport over-delivered. The magnification range is about ideal for big-game hunting…” “The scope also has a side-parallax adjustment that is integral to the reticle brightness knob, which has 11 settings with an off position between each setting. The parallax adjustment works from 10 yards to infinity, which also makes this a great rimfire or air-gun riflescope. Most impressive, this riflescope delivered the best resolution – in low and bright light – of any of the traditional hunting scopes we tested. And it comes with rings too.”

The MeoSport R 3-15×50 RD has exposed 0.1 Mil windage and elevation adjustments with zero-reset turrets that lock, and an illuminated red dot reticle that makes it easy to get on target swiftly and accurately in low light. The scope is fogproof and waterproof and backed by Meopta’s Lifetime Transferrable Warranty.

Retail Pricing:

$449.99

About Meopta

Meopta has been producing high-end European optics for more than 89 years and is a leading manufacturer & partner to many of the world’s finest optical brands. Meopta conceives, develops, and manufactures precision optical and electro/optical systems for semiconductor, medical, aerospace and military industries as well as for consumer markets.

For more information regarding Meopta, please visit www.meoptasportsoptics.com.