Mission First Tactical Introduces Updated AR15 EXD M-LOK Handguards

Horsham, Pa. (Ammoland.com) – Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT™), a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories and holsters, is pleased to introduce its new EXD Free Float M-LOK® Rail System available in 10,” 13.5,” and 15.” Boasting multiple improvements, the new system is designed with the modern shooter in mind. Streamlined and user-friendly, the updated design allows shooters more time to send rounds down range and less time making field adjustments or modifications.

The upgraded upper receiver attachment system increases shooter stability and also minimizes the inner diameter, providing a more streamlined appearance. Updated modern wall thickness addresses the flimsiness of other rail systems by providing the strength needed to attach a variety of M-LOK accessories.

Other features of the updated EXD Free Float M-LOK Rail System include:

Seven sides of M-LOK – multiple locations to mount accessories

Anti-rotation technology – zero rotation under extreme use

IR anti-reflective coating – reduces reflection from 36 percent to 1 percent

Steel non-timing barrel nut – secured with four set screws

The EXD Rail System is easily attached by two set screws (not Delta rings) on each side with anti-rotation tabs on top. Steel barrel nut included easily installs using a standard wrench. MSRP $149.99.

Mission First Tactical EXD Free Float M-LOK Rail System comes with a Lifetime Warranty. For more information on Mission First Tactical, visit www.missionfirsttactical.com.

About Mission First Tactical:

Mission First Tactical (MFT) designs and develops select USA Made rifle/carbine accessories and Kydex-style, Boltaron material holsters handmade specifically for the Military, Law Enforcement, and Civilian markets. The MFT team has over 75 years of industry experience in taking concepts to front-line deployment. From the beginning, MFT’s mission is to develop leading-edge products for individuals operating in harm’s way. Success for every operator’s mission is Mission First Tactical’s intent. www.missionfirsttactical.com

Battlelink™ Buttstocks, Engage™ Pistol Grips, React™ Grip Series, Torch™ Laser & Light Mounts, E-Volv™, and MFT Mags™ brands are trademarks of Mission First Tactical, LLC. All company and product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective sources.