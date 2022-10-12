Mission First Tactical Introduces Updated AR15 EXD M-LOK Handguards

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical’s EXD Free Float M-LOK® Rail System

Horsham, Pa. (Ammoland.com) – Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT™), a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories and holsters, is pleased to introduce its new EXD Free Float M-LOK® Rail System available in 10,” 13.5,” and 15.” Boasting multiple improvements, the new system is designed with the modern shooter in mind. Streamlined and user-friendly, the updated design allows shooters more time to send rounds down range and less time making field adjustments or modifications.

Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical’s EXD Free Float M-LOK® Rail System available in 10,” 13.5,” and 15.”

The upgraded upper receiver attachment system increases shooter stability and also minimizes the inner diameter, providing a more streamlined appearance. Updated modern wall thickness addresses the flimsiness of other rail systems by providing the strength needed to attach a variety of M-LOK accessories.

Other features of the updated EXD Free Float M-LOK Rail System include:

  • Seven sides of M-LOK – multiple locations to mount accessories
  • Anti-rotation technology – zero rotation under extreme use
  • IR anti-reflective coating – reduces reflection from 36 percent to 1 percent
  • Steel non-timing barrel nut – secured with four set screws

The EXD Rail System is easily attached by two set screws (not Delta rings) on each side with anti-rotation tabs on top. Steel barrel nut included easily installs using a standard wrench. MSRP $149.99.

Mission First Tactical EXD Free Float M-LOK Rail System comes with a Lifetime Warranty. For more information on Mission First Tactical, visit www.missionfirsttactical.com.

About Mission First Tactical:

Mission First Tactical (MFT) designs and develops select USA Made rifle/carbine accessories and Kydex-style, Boltaron material holsters handmade specifically for the Military, Law Enforcement, and Civilian markets. The MFT team has over 75 years of industry experience in taking concepts to front-line deployment. From the beginning, MFT’s mission is to develop leading-edge products for individuals operating in harm’s way. Success for every operator’s mission is Mission First Tactical’s intent. www.missionfirsttactical.com

Battlelink™ Buttstocks, Engage™ Pistol Grips, React™ Grip Series, Torch™ Laser & Light Mounts, E-Volv™, and MFT Mags™ brands are trademarks of Mission First Tactical, LLC. All company and product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective sources.

Mission First Tactical

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts