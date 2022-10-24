New Dual Carry Holster Insurgent Deluxe IWB/OWB Holster from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The new Dual-Carry Insurgent Deluxe Holster from Versacarry combines a polymer front holster with a comfortable leather back and can be used as an inside, or outside-the-waistband holster. The optics-compatible holster was designed to fit a wide range of firearms and barrel lengths.

The Dual Carry Holster Configuration Insurgent Deluxe boasts a custom-molded polymer front attached to a premium water buffalo leather backing. This backing is raised to keep the firearm off the user for all-day comfort. The polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels.

The Adjustable Retention and Anti-Snag Protection allow for confident draws. When using the Insurgent Holster as an inside-the-waistband holster, it is held securely in place with the Versacarry Metal clips. To use it as an outside-the-waistband holster, the clips can be easily removed and the large leather belt loops keep the holster in place.

The Insurgent IWB/OWB is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms, including Glock 19,43 –H&K VP9SK – Ruger Max 9 – S&W M&P Shield – Sig Sauer P320, P365 – Springfield Hellcat, XDM – Taurus G3C, GX4 – WaltherPDP – Kimber Mako.

The MSRP for the Dual Carry Holster Insurgent Deluxe IWB/OWB is $74.99

Versacarry Insurgent Deluxe IWB/OWB Holster features:

Dual IWB/OWB Configuration

Adjustable Retention

Raised Leather Backing

Open Bottom for Threaded Barrels

Anti-Snag Protection

Optics Compatible

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

About Versacarry:

Versacarry offers a wide range of holsters built for comfort and everyday use. Included in the line of holsters are inside-the-waistband and outside-the-waistband holsters. Versacarry also offers shoulder holsters, belts, and leather accessories. Versacarry proudly makes their holsters in the USA. New to the line of Holsters from Versacarry are the new Obsidian Delexue and Obsidian Essential. These new inside-the-waistband holsters are made with custom molded polymer for an exact fit. For 2022 Versacarry has also added the Comfort Flex Custom to the line-up. This holster has a custom molded polymer front paired with a premium water buffalo leather backing. The holster has a closed cell padded back for all-day comfort.