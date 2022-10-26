New Holosun P.ID Weaponlights Announced

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Holosun introduces its P.ID series of weaponlights which consists of four models, P.ID, P.ID HC, P.ID Plus, and P.ID Dual. Compact, lightweight, and ultra-durable, each P.ID model gives you the confidence to tackle any task in the dark. P.ID features include high candela white light, visible green laser, and IR laser, depending on the model. Built for the rigors of professional use, P.ID is compatible with common-duty holsters.

The Holosun P.ID series of weaponlights feature a CNC-milled 7075 anodized aluminum housing that is IP68 waterproof and offers 2000g of shock resistance to provide maximum protection. P.ID weaponlights are compatible with 1913 Picatinny accessory rails and include interchangeable rail interface keys for optimized button positioning and compatibility with various firearm options. P.ID weaponlights offer a 60-minute runtime using the included 18350 flat-top battery that is both removable and rechargeable via the magnetic USB charging cable in the box. Both the P.ID Plus and P.ID Dual models feature independent white light and laser activation buttons and have programmable modes for function customization.

P.ID is a high-power, compact white light featuring 1,000 lumens and 23,000 candelas.

Shipping Now – MSRP: $135.28

P.ID HC is a high candela, compact white light featuring 42,000 candela and 800 lumens.

Shipping in Q1, 2023 – MSRP: $199.99

P.ID Plus is a high-power white light with a visible green laser that can fire independently using WL or VIS activation buttons or simultaneously via Plus Mode, which enables the user to fire both white light and green laser by pressing any activation button.

Shipping Q4, 2022 – MSRP: $199.99

P.ID Dual is a high-power white light with a visible green laser and an infrared laser. P.ID Dual includes Plus Mode and adds IR Mode (IR function only) and Dual Mode, which enables the user to fire white light and VIS green laser, or IR laser using different activation buttons providing active aiming on multiple spectrums should the need arise.

Shipping Q4, 2022 – MSRP: $282.35

As with all Holosun products, the P.ID weaponlight series includes a limited lifetime warranty, with more information available at holosun.com/index/product/item/cid/26.html.

About Holosun Technologies, Inc.:

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of the development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake Technology, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafe, Multiple Reticle System (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.