U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Made in the USA, the new Mayhem Shoulder Firearm Holster from Versacarry features a custom-molded polymer front holster and dual magazine holders. The optics-compatible holster is constructed with premium water buffalo and has adjustable straps for a custom fit.

The Mayhem Shoulder Holster securely holds a firearm in place with the custom-molded polymer front and thumb strap. The polymer front has an open bottom The polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels.

The holster also has adjustable retention and anti-snag protection for confident draws. The leather backing on the holster allows for all-day comfort when in use. The dual magazine holders are held in place by a custom-molded polymer front and 2 adjustable retention screws

The Mayhem Shoulder Holster is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms including Glock 19,43 –H&K VP9SK – Ruger Max 9 – S&W M&P Shield – Sig Sauer P320, P365 – Springfield Hellcat, XDM – Taurus G3C, GX4 – Walther PDP – Kimber Mako

The MSRP for the Mayhem Shoulder Holster is $154.99

Versacarry Mayhem Shoulder Holster features:

Premium Water Buffalo Leather Backing

Thumb Snap

Optics Compatible

Adjustable Straps

Custom Molded Polymer Front

Open Bottom for Threaded Barrels

Anti-Snag Protection

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

About Versacarry Holsters

Founded in 2011, Versacarry is an American-owned and operated company that produces an extensive line of innovative holsters for inside and outside the waistband, pocket holsters, belts, rifle slings, magazine pouches, and rifle ammo management carriers.

New to the line of products from Versacarry are the Obsidian Deluxe and Obsidian Essential. These all polymer holsters feature heavy-duty metal belt clips and are optics compatable.

For more information, go to www.versacarry.com or www.facebook.com/Versacarry/