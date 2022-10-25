NEW This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Carry Optics Nationals

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The Carry Optics Division recognizes the popularity of Red Dot Sights on 9mm pistols and sets up a championship competition with the guns that are now common for concealed carry.

Plus, The Civilian Marksmanship Program remembers and honors the rifles from the beaches of Normandy with the D-Day match on the ranges at Talladega.

And Julie Golob has another Smith & Wesson Pro Tip to test how ready you are when you’re not ready to shoot. It’s a key part of carrying concealed. More Info…

