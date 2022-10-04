PHLster Low V Ankle Medical Kit Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I’ve spoken previously about on-body carry of medical gear. One of the most popular options is the ankle medical kit. I first dove into that market in mid 2020, at the peak of the civil unrest which was sweeping the nation that year. With things getting weird, I wanted more medical equipment, but my waistband and pockets were already full of other EDC items. With my ankles both naked, it was a natural place to stow a tourniquet or two. Already knowing and trusting PHLster, they were a natural choice for my first ankle medical kit. Now that two years have passed, how has it stood up?

Design

The construction and design of the PHLster Low V Ankle Kit is pretty straightforward as far as ankle kits are concerned.

There are four pouches for the carriage of medical equipment, we’ll work right to left. The smallest pouch is designed for a pair of rubber gloves, though I’ve also seen people substitute sharpies, small knives and other gear. This pouch is the only one lacking a closure strap, though I’ve never had my items fall from there, even when running. Next is the tourniquet pouch. While many tourniquets can fit, I opted for a SOFTT-W, as that is typically more concealable than the easier to use CAT. Next is the largest pouch, whose flap features a red halfmoon. It is this pouch which I removed some kit from, with it now only containing a small package of Combat Wound Seal. The final pouch holds a medium size QuikClot Combat Gauze hemostatic.

The ankle kit is held secure on the leg with friction. Sizing is adjusted via a large segment of velcro, which connects to a mildly elastic band, stretched to fit. This ensures that legs of nearly every size can be compatible with the PHLster Low V Ankle Kit. The backside of the PHLster Low V Ankle Kit is covered in black nylon mesh. This is to help improve air circulation and increase comfort. The material itself isn’t terribly soft, but it is less abrasive than the material the pouches are made from.

Real World Use

I’ve worn the PHLster Low V Ankle Kit nearly daily for over two years for at least some length of time. My longest stretch has been multiple 20 hour road trips cross country, with long days on the range or hiking around town. Initially it felt strange, having extra weight and bulk around my ankle. My gait was affected, a bumped into things accidentally, and more. After about a day of regular wear, the PHLster Low V Ankle Kit began to feel more normal. If you have issues with comfort or just familiarity, I recommend wearing your kit around the house where there’s no worry of unwanted scrutiny. Even slight rotational adjustments around the ankle can make big differences in comfort, especially over long periods of wear.

Those wearing skinny or slim fit pants need not apply. The vast majority of the time I wear straight legged jeans. Even with this, I needed to remove some of the kit’s contents to reduce bulk. Depending on the cut of your clothes it may appear that there’s a tumor around your ankle without some modifications. Of course shorts, capris, and the like are completely incompatible if you’re trying to have any sort of concealment. Try experimenting with the rotation of your kit to find a better fit for you. I tend to keep the tourniquet behind my calf, taking advantage of that bulk to hide the largest piece of equipment.

Surprisingly, the velcro attaching the two sides has held up great over the past two years. I fully expected to have to replace the kit within a year, matching my experience with other similar products. Additionally, the elastic in the band is just as good as day one, stretching to wrap around my leg, with no signs of becoming worn or losing elasticity. One big lesson learned is that long socks are your friend. While a short athletic sock will make due for shorter periods of wear, eventually the ankle kit will rub your leg raw. This is exacerbated if you’re doing more than just sitting around at a desk all day.

Final Thoughts

Overall on the PHLster Low V Ankle Kit is a solid piece of equipment. The velcro and elastic panels have held up well through near daily use across the past two years, with no sign of wear. The mesh backing helps fight against moisture, and the top straps prevent gear from spilling out when running or jumping. If you’re looking for an easy and effective method of carrying medical equipment day to day, give this a serious look.

You can find the PHLster Low V Ankle kit over on PHLster’s site. Prices start at $32.74 for a bare ankle kit, and $127.74 if you want it to come fully loaded.

About Dan Reedy

Dan is an Air Force veteran, avid shooter, and dog dad. With a passion for teaching, he holds instructor certifications from Rangemaster, Agile Training & Consulting, and the NRA. He has trained with Darryl Bolke, Mike Pannone, Craig Douglas, among several other instructors, amassing over 400 hours of professional instruction thus far. In his spare time you’ll find him teaching handgun, shotgun, and less lethal classes.

Dan’s work has been published by Primer Peak, and The Kommando Blog, and he has been featured as a guest on Primary & Secondary.