USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a great price on the Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD 2 Red Dot Sight, just $99.99 with FREE shipping at check out. That is 71%+ off the MSRP and a crazy cheap price.
Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD Red Dot Sight Sale
- BRAND: RITON
- SKU: 3TMPRD2
- UPC: 019962532962
- CONDITION: New
The 3 Tactix MPRD 2 is an extremely compact and versatile pistol red dot with shake awake, auto brightness, and auto off. With a 3 MOA dot that will ensure ultimate precision and rapid target acquisition. Designed with a Shield footprint.
Features:
- 1 MOA Windage and Elevation Adjustment
- Shake Awake And Auto Brightness
- Auto Off After 3 Minutes Without Motion
- Shield RMSc Type Footprint
- Accepts One CR2032 Battery
- 50,000 Hours Battery Life
Specifications:
- Magnification: 1x
- Parallax Adjustment: Parallax Free
- Lens Coating: Fully Multi-Coated, Low Light Enhancement
- Dot Size: 3 MOA
- Material: 6061-T6
- Eye Relief: Unlimited
- Click Value at 100 yds: 1 MOA
- Adjustment Range: 100 MOA
- Length: 1.6in/41mm
- Width: 0.98in/25mm
- Weight: 0.6oz/17g
- Battery: CR2032
Included Additional: Product Cover, Lens Cloth, Allen Wrenches, Mounting Hardware
Optics Deals: Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD 2 3.0 MOA Red Dot Sight $99.99 FREE S&H CODE
Product Reviews:
“Overall the Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD Red Dot Sight, is a fantastic little optic that is budget-friendly but not short on features.” ~ Jim Grant, May 12, 2022. How would you rate the Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD?
I was watching the Outdoor Channel last week, they were showcasing a pistol, it had an optic sight on it, they referred to it as a Crimson Trace when it CLEARLY had Riton’s big “R” on the side. A couple days after, they were going on about a Savage rifle and their blade trigger safety invention…. IT WAS NOT invented by Savage, it was invented by IVER JOHNSON and first used ON the 1899 Iver Johnson Safety Revolver. It also had the hammer transfer device that Ruger gets credit for…
Just sayin….
Purchased this red dot from an ad here on Ammoland about three weeks ago. Came in as advertised (with free shipping) and after about 800 rounds is doing great. I have more expensive red dots but the only thing they will do this one does not is the ability to change the battery without dismounting the dot. Very happy with it so far.
If the battery truly goes 10000 hrs with auto off and on. You will never have to change the battery. A win win
I have two Riton 6x24x50 scopes. LOVE them !
Terrible customer service! Tried to get an answer about whether this optic allowed co witness and got nowhere!
If the sights are tall enough to be seen through the Riton red dot there should be no problem using them as co-witness sights. Not knowing every firearms iron sight setup or even whether using “factory” sights may be the reason for getting nowhere. Not a question they can accurately answer.
