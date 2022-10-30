Ammo Deals: Sig Sauer P320 9mm 30-Round Extended Gun Magazines $49.99 FREE S&H

Sig Sauer P320 9Mm 30 Round Extended Magazine Discount Sale Deal

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a very good price on Sig Sauer P320 9mm 30-Round Extended Magazine at just $49.99 and always with the FREE shipping.

Sig Sauer P320 9Mm 30 Round Extended Magazines

Spend less time loading magazines and more time shooting at the range with this factory-extended 30-round P320 magazine.
Shoot longer between reloads with this reliable factory 9mm P320 30-round extended magazine.

Unlike other extended magazines, this 30-rd mag offers the same reliability as the magazine that shipped with your pistol. Also included is a removable sleeve for enhanced comfort when used in a full-size grip module.

Features:

30-round capacity
High-lubricity finish for reliable function
Removable sleeved base plate for enhanced comfort and function
Rear witness holes in increments of 5 to display the remaining rounds in the magazine
Removable base plate for easy maintenance
High-tensile spring for unmatched reliability and service life
Durable polymer follower
Complete steel body construction

