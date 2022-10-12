Gun Deals: Sig Sauer P322 22LR Pistol …just $399.99 w/ 2-Mags!!! FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportman’s Warehouse with a great price on the Sig Sauer P322 22LR Pistol now just $399.99 with FREE shipping or in-store pick-up options. The MSRP on this outstanding weapon is $550.00. Check prices online at Guns.com and online here you see why we like this deal. Read AmmoLand’s review of the great Sig Sauer P322 22LR Pistol here.

Sig Sauer P322 22LR Pistol Sig Sauer P322 22 Long Rifle 4in Black Pistol – 20+1 Rounds was designed with premium features, including an optic-ready removable rear sight plate so you can easily add a ROMEOZero red dot optic without the use of adapter plates. The P322 also comes with a threaded barrel adapter making it suppressor ready right out of the box, and with its ambidextrous controls, interchangeable flat and curved triggers, and fiber optic front and rear sights the new P322 is the highest capacity, most advanced 22 pistol in its class. Brand: SIG Sauer

MPN: 322C-BAS UPC: 798681640447 20 Round Magazine Capacity

Optic Ready Removable Rear Sight Plate

Suppressor-Ready With Included Threaded Barrel Adapter

Interchangeable Trigger Shoes (flat and curved included)

Fiber Optic Front and Rear Sights

Ambi Controls With Reversible Magazine Catch

Magazine Loader Included Includes (2) 20 round magazines.

“Sig Sauer P322 22LR Pistol sits low & tight in a shooter’s hand, making it feel like a natural extension. I give it five (5) stars,” says Jim Grant. How many stars would you give the Sig Sauer P322 22LR Pistol?

