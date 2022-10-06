Optics Deals: Sig Sauer Romeo Zero Reflex 3 MOA Red Dot Sights $139.79 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great price on the Sig Sauer SOR01300 Romeo Zero Reflex Sight 3MOA Red Dot in Black for $139.79 with FREE shipping at check out. Check prices here and over here.

Sig Sauer SOR01600 Romeo Zero Reflex Sight

The fastest, most accurate, ultra-compact micro reflex sight – the ROMEOZero has been optimized for everyday concealed carry and pistols with slim slide profiles. The sight features a ruggedized, WeaponsGrade textured polymer body and the SpectraCoat™ HD Polymer lens system. The ROMEOZero enables rapid target acquisition in an everyday carry package at an iron sight price.

ROMEO ZERO is Compatible With:

Direct mount to ROMEOZero

Shield RMS-c footprint

J-Point footprint

This product is not compatible with slides cut to accept a standard ROMEO1.

Features:

SpectraCoat™ HD Polymer Lens with 10 times the impact resistance over traditional glass lenses

WeaponsGrade™ Ultralite Polymer housing optimized for use with Polymer pistols, concealed-carry and also slim slide profiles such as single-stack 1911s, and sub compact firearms.

Stippling pattern on the housing matches P365 and P365XL grip pattern, for an integrated look

8 vivid, user-configurable daytime illumination levels

MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination System) that powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not

Parallax free

Highly efficient, point source LED emitter for a crisp dot that is 8 times more efficient than conventional red dots

10 year battery life – unrivaled in a micro reflex sight

Assembled in USA