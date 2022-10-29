Smith & Wesson Introduces M&P9 M2.0 METAL

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design is proud to announce its first full size M&P pistol in an all metal configuration, the new M&P®9 M2.0™ METAL.
Built with a T6 Aluminum frame, this pistol includes a 4.25-inch barrel, M2.0 flat face trigger, two 17-round magazines and is slide cut for optics. Its Tungsten Gray Cerakote® presents a unique aesthetic, which makes this M&P stand out from the rest. The M&P9 M2.0 METAL fits any M&P9 compatible holster and accepts any M2.0 17-round 9mm magazine.
“Combining the proven performance of the M&P pistol series with the 170-year history of reliable Smith & Wesson metal handguns, the M&P9 M2.0 METAL forges the quality of our past with enhanced modern-day features in an offering that will give an edge to both new and experienced firearms enthusiasts,” said Andrew Gore, Handgun Product Manager.
Recognized for exceeding reliability, durability, and elevated performance, Smith & Wesson is proud to introduce the newest addition to the M&P family – the M&P9 M2.0 METAL. The MSRP for this pistol is $899.00.
Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Metal Features:
- M&P®9 M2.0™ METAL with Tungsten Gray Cerakote®
- Slide cut for optics.
- Four interchangeable palmswell grip inserts for optimal hand fit and trigger reach – S, M, ML, L and textured polymer front strap.
- Wide slide stop and reversible magazine release.
- M2.0 flat face trigger for consistent finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting.
- Includes forward slide serrations and picatinny-style rail.
- Low barrel bore axis makes the M&P pistol comfortable to shoot, reducing muzzle rise and allowing for faster aim recovery.
- Enhanced sear for lighter, crisper trigger let-off.
- Accurate 1 in 10˝ twist barrel.
- Comes with two 17-round magazines.
- Accepts any 17-round 9mm M2.0™ magazine.
- Fits standard M&P®9 compatible holster.
- Sku:13194.
About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.
Smith & Wesson, M&P, M2.0, and S&W names and logos are trademarks of Smith & Wesson Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2022 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. All rights reserved.
So an aluminum frame M&P will cost you 50% more than the polymer version. And as is so often the case, S&W drops the ball on the details by making an “optics ready” gun without the taller sights which would allow you to co-witness with your red dot sight. At least they call the Cerakote “Tungsten Gray” rather than the silly “Bullshark Gray” on one of their M&P specials. Wonder what alloy they’re using – since they call it “T6 aluminum” I don’t suppose it’s strengthened with scandium like some other S&W products. Still, from the write-up it sounds like… Read more »
I didn’t know the 10 mm had any kinks. Good to know. I’ll wait.
Arny, if you go to smith-wessonforum.com there are a couple of threads about the 10mm M&P in the “Smith & Wesson M&P Pistols” sub forum that go into things like failures to feed and unexpected magazine ejection, as well as issues with S&W customer service. Not everyone has a problem, but enough do so that I changed my mind about getting one myself, at least for now.
HankB,
You are right, they should have included it but I bet they will at a later date, however scandium really doesn’t add any strength to the aluminum alloy frames. I was working there when they were introduced and it was explained that the very small % of scandium in the alloy, prevents the frame from work hardening and subsequently cracking especially in the frame rail areas. I’ll bet this pistol still has the modular chassis (with rails). This is why the M&P pistols shoot well and that in itself should minimize frame cracking issues.
Yeah it looks pretty good. I like it.
Too big… Hey wait a minute! That’s what she said!
Now this is an improvement worth considering. Plastic guns have their place but I’ll go with metal any day. I do find it interesting that nowhere do they state what this pistol weighs. That’s what I want to know. Everything else is just another M&P.
Weight 30.0 oz.
From S&W website…
Compared to 24.7 oz. for the Polymer model
https://www.smith-wesson.com/product/mp-m20
Metal
https://www.smith-wesson.com/product/m20-metal-series
Nice to see something new in metal. My two polymer guns will likely be the only ones I ever buy. The LCP is so uncomfortable to shoot I don’t practice with it and rarely carry it. The FNP-45 is an awesome shooter but of limited durability. The thin ‘guide rails’ molded into the magazine well are wearing away and I don’t dare change the grip module for a 4th time because the flexible retaining piece looks like it is about to break off. Ergo I am strictly metal from here on out.
I don’t care for plastic weapons or magazines if I have a choice
Ain’t it great that you have a choice?
Choices- That’s Livin’ In The USA!
I was genuinely interested in this pistol as I need a 9mmP to replace my old Ruger P94- until I saw the $900$ price tag. Too bad- and so sad, but- I can do better! Shoot, I can probably find a Browning HP for that dinero…
now there is a pistol worthy of the brand S&W I have to say aesthetically it is very appealing, unfortunately I cannot say anything else about the Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 Metal unless they send me one to test and review for myself, and we all know that will not happen but a guy can dream. I have always enjoyed the Smith and Wesson brand of firearms and they were all relatively reliable and functioned as they should. minus a couple I had feed issues with but what do you expect from an abused second or third hand used… Read more »
Looks good to me. The MP is a really good tool. The major dislike I have with it is the sizeable gap between the slide and the frame. LOTS of room for dust, junk, debris to get in there and screw something up about the time when you need it the most. You might notice that in most photos the firearm is shown in such a way to be sure NOT TO SHOW THIS GAP. One reason that the 1911 still works, 110 + YEARS after it’s adoption by the Army, is there is very little way for debris to… Read more »
i like the m&p but have never been a plastic fantastic kind of guy carry 2 1911 pistols one an officers same as for work never failed me I will see how this one is might have a barn pistol…need something when you go to mailbox
I dunno Mr Bill… I do understand what youre saying about the gap…some engineers might point out that the gap is for a built-in tolerance…so it will function when it is caked with mud, etc.
I’m a Para Ordnance man, myself…
Yeah, if I could have only one pistol, I would give up my Para 14-45 last.
I named my daughter Para. …<<<now that's<, truly "Para for life"… Haha.
I look forward to the day when Maryville, TN is on the side, rather than Springfield, MA.
(btw, it’s pronounced murr vl, not mary vill)
A friend of mine was from Herrodsburg (pronounced heridge berg, Ky. Not really that far from Versailles (pronounced vur sails).
You folks from Cairo (pronounced kay ro), GA. wipe the silly grins off this instant!
Just for grins, how would you pronounce Reddick, FL?
I think it’s pronounced vare-sy …hey what do I know.