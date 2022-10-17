Spartan Armor Systems Savetober All Month Long

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, offers loyal and new customers three ways to save on their American-made body armor protection throughout October. These special promos include Savetober, an Early Black Friday Four Day Sale, and a special Halloween Sale.

Savetober kicked off early this month and runs through Oct. 28, 2022. Customers can receive 15 to 25 percent off their purchase of select products, some of which include the following:

Spartan Armor Systems Savetober Promotions

Hercules Level IV Ceramic Body Armor – set of two, uses ballistic ceramic and UHMWPE materials for full edge-to-edge protection, independently tested and verified by an NIJ Certified laboratory, and rated to stop armor piercing rifle round up to .30-06 M2 AP.

set of two, uses ballistic ceramic and UHMWPE materials for full edge-to-edge protection, independently tested and verified by an NIJ Certified laboratory, and rated to stop armor piercing rifle round up to .30-06 M2 AP. Elaphros Armor Systems Level III – set of two, ultra-lightweight, multi-curve UJ+HMWPE body armor with NIJ Level III certified rifle-rated threat protection.

set of two, ultra-lightweight, multi-curve UJ+HMWPE body armor with NIJ Level III certified rifle-rated threat protection. Armis Level IIIA Multi-Curve Plates – a combination threat level plate that is stab-resistant and bullet-resistant. Armis plates are coated/encapsulated with Spartan Armor Systems’ proprietary Encapsaloc Polyurea Coating.

a combination threat level plate that is stab-resistant and bullet-resistant. Armis plates are coated/encapsulated with Spartan Armor Systems’ proprietary Encapsaloc Polyurea Coating. Backpack Armor is Spartan Armor Systems Flex Fused Core™ in a Level IIIA soft armor panel measuring 11” x 14.” The flexible panel fits most standard-sized backpack chambers and is pistol rated for protection.

in a Level IIIA soft armor panel measuring 11” x 14.” The flexible panel fits most standard-sized backpack chambers and is pistol rated for protection. SAS Sentinel High Mobility Plate Carrier is designed to specifically accommodate the Swimmers Cut Body Armor Plates made by Spartan Armor Systems. As its name signifies, the Sentinel High Mobility Plate Carrier is designed and made for environments that require extreme movement and speed.

Spartan Armor Systems’ Early Black Friday Four-Day Sale started on Friday, Oct.14, and runs through today, Oct. 17th. Enjoy 25 percent off all Steel Core Body Armor and packages online during this time. Capping off Spartan Armor Systems’ month of savings is its Halloween Sale, starting Oct.29 through Oct. 31. Enjoy 20 percent off ALL products in this all-treat and no-tricks sale. It’s scary how much customers can save during the month of October from Spartan Armor Systems!

About Spartan Armor Systems®:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures ceramic & steel level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Their state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, AZ allows Spartan Armor to manufacture high volumes of body armor, resulting in some of the lowest lead times in the industry.