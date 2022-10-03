Steiner Introduces the T6Xi Series of Tactical Riflescopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The leader in high-performance optics for military and law enforcement, as well as the professional marksman, announces an all-new series of riflescopes covering the full spectrum of tactical shooting needs. From CQB engagement, overwatch, or long-distance target operations, the Steiner riflescope T6Xi series combines advanced German engineering with made-in-America precision manufacturing to deliver premium, rugged optics that are ready to fulfill any mission, anywhere.

Four models comprise the Steiner T6Xi Scope series:

T6Xi 5-30×56 for long-range and precision shooting

T6Xi 3-18×56 and T6Xi 2.5-15×50 for near- to extended-range performance

T6Xi 1-6×24 for close-quarter to mid-range engagements

The T6Xi series builds on Steiner’s legendary T5Xi optics developed for advanced tactical and competitive shooting and incorporates the latest in Steiner glass and lens coating technology for brighter and clearer views in all light and field conditions. Upgraded locking windage and elevation turrets ensure maximum confidence while in the field.

Built on rugged CNC-machined extruded aluminum housings, the T6Xi series is fog proof and waterproof down to 33 feet and is made for hard use in the most austere climates. Low-profile Never-Lost turrets featuring windage and elevation locks plus a second rotation indicator simplifies adjustments in stressful shooting scenarios. The Never-Lost system shows each mil of elevation through the indication window on the elevation turret. After the first revolution, the mil numbers on the scale change automatically, preventing the shooter from getting lost on the dial.

Additional features of the 6X zoom riflescope series include four-night and seven-day illumination levels, a locking diopter ring to prevent losing reticle focus, and a throw lever for quick magnification adjustment even with gloved hands.

Three reticles are offered across the T6Xi line and are specially designed to work with the first focal plane platform. The T6Xi 1-6×24 comes with the all-new Steiner KC-1 reticle developed in collaboration with Jon Dufresne of Kinetic Consulting. This reticle presents a large aiming circle at low magnification for quick sight acquisition in close quarters and a detailed reticle view at 6x magnification for precision shooting. The three higher-magnification T6Xi models are available with Steiner’s MSR2 Multipurpose Sniper Reticle or the SCR Special Competition Reticle—both of which serve the precision long-range shooter.

Steiner T6Xi 5-30×56 Specifications

Magnification: 5-30x

5-30x Objective Lens Dia. (mm): 56

56 Tube Dia. (mm): 34

34 Focal Plane: First

First Length (in.): 15.75

15.75 Weight (oz.): 34.5

34.5 Reticle: MSR2 – MIL or SCR2 – MIL

MSR2 – MIL or SCR2 – MIL Windage/Elevation Click Value: 0.1 mrad

0.1 mrad Windage Range @100 M: 25 MIL

25 MIL Elevation Range @100 M: 26 MIL

26 MIL Parallax Focus/Range: side focus/25 meters- infinity

side focus/25 meters- infinity MSRP: $2,874.99

Steiner T6Xi 3-18×56 Specifications

Magnification: 3-18x

3-18x Objective Lens Dia. (mm): 56

56 Tube Dia. (mm): 34

34 Focal Plane: First

First Length (in.): 13.6

13.6 Weight (oz.): 34.4

34.4 Reticle: MSR2 – MIL or SCR2 – MIL

MSR2 – MIL or SCR2 – MIL Windage/Elevation Click Value: 0.1 mrad

0.1 mrad Windage Range @100 M: 30 MIL

30 MIL Elevation Range @100 M: 34 MIL

34 MIL Parallax Focus/Range: side focus/25 meters – infinity

side focus/25 meters – infinity MSRP: $2,414.99

Steiner T6Xi 2.5-15×50 Specifications

Magnification: 2.5-15x

2.5-15x Objective Lens Dia. (mm): 50

50 Tube Dia. (mm): 34

34 Focal Plane: First

First Length (in.): 12.8

12.8 Weight (oz.): 32

32 Reticle: SCR – MIL or SCR – MOA

SCR – MIL or SCR – MOA Windage/Elevation Click Value: 0.1 mrad / ¼ MOA

0.1 mrad / ¼ MOA Windage Range @100 M: 30 MIL/50 MOA

30 MIL/50 MOA Elevation Range @100 M: 34 MIL/60 MOA

34 MIL/60 MOA Parallax Focus/Range: side focus/25 meters – infinity

side focus/25 meters – infinity MSRP: $2,184.99

Steiner T6Xi 1-6×24 Specifications

Magnification: 1-6x

1-6x Objective Lens Dia. (mm): 24

24 Tube Dia. (mm): 30

30 Focal Plane: First

First Length (in.): 10.4

10.4 Weight (oz.): 20

20 Reticle: KC-1 MIL

KC-1 MIL Windage/Elevation Click Value: 0.1 mrad

0.1 mrad Windage Range @100 M: 30 MIL

30 MIL Elevation Range @100 M: 30 MIL

30 MIL Parallax Focus/Range: fixed/100 meters

fixed/100 meters MSRP: $1,954.99

About Steiner

For over 70 years, Steiner has made trusted optics for life’s defining moments. The successful pursuit and capture of these moments demand the fast and precise detection, location and identification of a distant objective. Whether the objective is wildlife, a marine bearing, law enforcement suspects or military combatant, Steiner products enhance an individual’s most important sense, vision, so that on land or sea –– Nothing Escapes You. For more information, visit the company website at www.steiner-optics.com.