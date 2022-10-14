Gun Deals: Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle $1,699.00 FREE S&H +CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a great price with limited inventory on the Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle for just $1,699.00 and FREE shipping at check out.
Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle
The iconic bullpup-style Steyr AUG has been one of the most recognizable rifles in the world since its adoption by the Austrian army in 1977 and is now available for civilian use as the Steyr AUG A3 M1, a semi-convertible ambidextrous rifle platform with an adjustable short-stroke, gas-piston operation chambered for 5.56x45mm (.223 Remington) ammunition in stock 10-, 30- or 42-round magazines.
The multi-configurable M1 variant of the Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 rifle platform is the latest generation of the venerated bullpup platform. Utilizing an optics attachment platform similar to the rare and much-sought-after AUG A2, the AUG A3 M1 is available from the factory with an Extended Rail, but optional Short-Rails, High-Rails, 1.5X or 3X Optics will ship separately. The AUG A3 M1 Optics version has a more traditional AUG scope tube with exceptionally bright and clear optical elements, modernized with the addition of three Picatinny rail sections to accommodate accessories like a close-quarters holographic sight. With 16 numbered slots, the High-Rail version was designed to accommodate the widest range of optic choices, and the 11-slot Short-Rail version was designed for use with a reflex sight or a longer-eye relief optic. The rail and optics platforms on all three AUG A3 M1 versions are interchangeable via the three base screws that thread from the underside of the top of the receiver.
UPC: 6 88218 71290 0
SKU: AUGM1MUDEXT
Brand: Steyr Arms
Model: Steyr AUG A3 M1
Purpose: Target shooting, military & law enforcement, multi-gun competition
Manufacturer: Steyr Arms USA, Bessemer, AL 35022
Operation: Adjustable, short-stroke, gas-piston, semi-automatic
Magazine type/capacity: Polymer double-stack detachable box/30 rounds (10- and 42-round avail.)
Receiver material: Hard Eloxal-coated aircraft aluminum
Caliber: 5.56x45mm (.223 Remmington)
Barrel: 16.375-inch mannox-lined (nitride) CHF barrel (18.375 inches with muzzle brake)
Rifling: 6 grooves, 1:9 RH Twist
Sights: Short 11-slot rail, High 16-slot rail, 1.5X optic or 3X optic
Safety: Two-position trigger-blocking
Trigger type: Single-stage
Pull weight: 9 pounds, 8 ounces
Stock material/type: White Black, OD Green or MUD synthetic/bullpup
Length of pull: 15 inches
Drop at comb: 0.435 inch (Short rail), 0.820 inch (High rail), 1.945 inches (Optic)
Drop at heel: None
Recoil pad: Elastomer; 0.3-inch thick
Sling swivels: Two (front QD, rear reversible)
Pistol grip: Integral
Checkering: None
Weight, empty: 7.7 pounds (Short Rail), 7.8 pounds (High Rail), 8.8 pounds (Optic)
Overall length: 28.15 inches
Gun Deals: Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle $1,699.00 FREE S&H +CODE
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand NewsSign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Product Reviews:
“The compact design of the Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 is brilliant & having it in the common 223 caliber is just an added bounus.: ~ Fredy Riehl. How would you rate the Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 rifle?
I have experienced the mushy trigger with my Tavor, but bought Geisselle’s trigger package and am highly impressed with this trigger which is just as good as their SSA-E trigger used for the Ar. If Geisselle makes a trigger for your AUG it would be well worth buying even at their inflated price.
As I understand it, some Steyer AUG’s use a special magazine unique to that gun and others will take standard AR-15/M-16 mags. Does anyone know which type these are?
This does not take standard AR-15 Magazines, only the Steyr Arms Magazines.
Thank You, Jay! Good to know!
Wish I had a out $4K laying around. I would sure get a couple.
What type of 223 ammo would be the best with this model?
I’m thinking about Federal 223 ammo https://gritrsports.com/shooting/ammunition/rifle-ammo/223-ammo/ or something for ranges, is there a better deal anywhere?
9-pound 223. Doesn’t need to be that heavy.