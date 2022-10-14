Gun Deals: Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle $1,699.00 FREE S&H +CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a great price with limited inventory on the Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle for just $1,699.00 and FREE shipping at check out.

Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 .223 REM/5.56 Rifle

The iconic bullpup-style Steyr AUG has been one of the most recognizable rifles in the world since its adoption by the Austrian army in 1977 and is now available for civilian use as the Steyr AUG A3 M1, a semi-convertible ambidextrous rifle platform with an adjustable short-stroke, gas-piston operation chambered for 5.56x45mm (.223 Remington) ammunition in stock 10-, 30- or 42-round magazines.

The multi-configurable M1 variant of the Steyr Arms AUG A3 M1 rifle platform is the latest generation of the venerated bullpup platform. Utilizing an optics attachment platform similar to the rare and much-sought-after AUG A2, the AUG A3 M1 is available from the factory with an Extended Rail, but optional Short-Rails, High-Rails, 1.5X or 3X Optics will ship separately. The AUG A3 M1 Optics version has a more traditional AUG scope tube with exceptionally bright and clear optical elements, modernized with the addition of three Picatinny rail sections to accommodate accessories like a close-quarters holographic sight. With 16 numbered slots, the High-Rail version was designed to accommodate the widest range of optic choices, and the 11-slot Short-Rail version was designed for use with a reflex sight or a longer-eye relief optic. The rail and optics platforms on all three AUG A3 M1 versions are interchangeable via the three base screws that thread from the underside of the top of the receiver.

UPC: 6 88218 71290 0

SKU: AUGM1MUDEXT

Brand: Steyr Arms

Model: Steyr AUG A3 M1

Purpose: Target shooting, military & law enforcement, multi-gun competition

Manufacturer: Steyr Arms USA, Bessemer, AL 35022

Operation: Adjustable, short-stroke, gas-piston, semi-automatic

Magazine type/capacity: Polymer double-stack detachable box/30 rounds (10- and 42-round avail.)

Receiver material: Hard Eloxal-coated aircraft aluminum

Caliber: 5.56x45mm (.223 Remmington)

Barrel: 16.375-inch mannox-lined (nitride) CHF barrel (18.375 inches with muzzle brake)

Rifling: 6 grooves, 1:9 RH Twist

Sights: Short 11-slot rail, High 16-slot rail, 1.5X optic or 3X optic

Safety: Two-position trigger-blocking

Trigger type: Single-stage

Pull weight: 9 pounds, 8 ounces

Stock material/type: White Black, OD Green or MUD synthetic/bullpup

Length of pull: 15 inches

Drop at comb: 0.435 inch (Short rail), 0.820 inch (High rail), 1.945 inches (Optic)

Drop at heel: None

Recoil pad: Elastomer; 0.3-inch thick

Sling swivels: Two (front QD, rear reversible)

Pistol grip: Integral

Checkering: None

Weight, empty: 7.7 pounds (Short Rail), 7.8 pounds (High Rail), 8.8 pounds (Optic)

Overall length: 28.15 inches