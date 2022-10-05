Tactical Deals: Streamlight 88066 Pro Tac Rail Mount HL-X Flashlight $104.95 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon with a great price on the Streamlight 88066 Pro Tac Rail Mount HL-X 1000-Lumen Professional Tactical Flashlight for just $104.95 with FREE Delivery & Returns. Compare prices online here and over here.

Streamlight 88066 Pro Tac Rail Mount HL-X 1000-Lumen Professional Tactical Flashlight

Lightweight, compact, low profile, and high lumen.
The Streamlight 88066 ProTac Rail Mount HL-X is a 1,000-lumen weapon-mounted light featuring a rail clamp designed to rapidly and securely attach/detach from rifles, carbines, and submachine guns with a MIL Standard 1913 Rail.

Dual Fuel:

It uses either a remote switch with momentary/constant on operation or a standard push-button tail switch, and can run on either two CR123A lithium batteries (included) or one Streamlight rechargeable USB battery (sold separately).

High for maximum illumination: 1000-lumen; 27,600-candela; 332-meter beam; runs 1.25-hours (CR123A batteries) or 1.5-hours (USB battery).
Low for extended run time: 60-lumen; 1600-candela; 80-meter beam; runs 20-hours (CR123A batteries) or 22-hours (USB battery).
Strobe for signaling or disorienting: runs 2.5-hours (CR123A batteries) or 3.25-hours (USB battery).

