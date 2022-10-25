Tactical Deals: 17 Design Integrated Folding AR15 Lower $152.99 FREE S&H CODE

Before buying read AmmoLand’s review of the 17 Design Integrated Folding AR15 Lower here.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has inventory on the all-new 17 Design & Manufacturing Integrated Folding AR15 Lower at $152.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This is some next-generation, patent-pending, design over the tried-and-true, but bulky, folding aftermarket adaptors like the Sylvan Arms AR-15 Folding Stock Adapter. Compare prices online here.

Introducing the IFLR-15 (Integrated Folding Lower Receiver).

The 17 Design & Manufacturing IFLR AR15 Stripped Lower Receiver is the perfect base for your AR15 build. Machined to mil-spec dimensions, their lowers work with standard AR15 components and ensure the highest quality and parts interchangeability. The IFLR-15 has the folding mechanism machined directly into the lower receiver. All wearable parts are made from S7 tool steel which leads to extreme wear resistance and corrosion resistant coatings ensure your IFLR stays mint for years to come.

Additional features:

Upper tensioning screw- allows user to fine tune the fit of the upper and lower through the use of a nylon tipped tensioning set screw in the grip tang of the receiver.

Flared magwell angle- Wider angles in the magwell allow a more flared feel without increasing the width/footprint of the lower receiver.

Comes with Specialty H1 Buffer, nylon tipped set screw, and assembled IFLR in stripped lower configuration ready for your custom build.