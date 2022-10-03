TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans $37.50ea FREE S&H & RETURNS

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great price on men’s TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans, just $37.50 each, with FREE shipping and returns. These jeans have additional pockets for EDC weapons and magazines.

TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans

Durable and comfortable enough to be your everyday jean, but purposefully designed for maximum mobility and tactical use in the field. Available in dark or medium wash and equipped with 2 large, concealed pockets on the yoke seam above the rear pockets and additional pockets above each front pocket, the TRYBE jeans have enough space to securely carry all your everyday and range equipment while still providing a comfortable, stylish, and flexible fit.

2 large, concealed pockets on rear left/right yoke able to carry a large cell phone or extra rifle/pistol magazines.

Specifications for TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans – Men’s:

Manufacturer: TRYBE Tactical

Gender: Male

Age Group: Adults

Application: Casual

Apparel Fit: Regular

Pant Style: Jeans

Fabric/Material: 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex

Pockets: Yes

Fastener/Closure Type: Zipper Fly w/Button