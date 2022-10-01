Optics Deals: Vortex Sparc II 2 MOA Bright Red Dot SPC-402 $99.99 50% OFF

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Euro Optics with a great price on the classic Vortex Sparc II 2 MOA Bright Red Dot SPC-402, just $99.99, which is 50% OFF the MSRP.

Vortex Sparc II 2 MOA Bright Red Dot SPC-402

Get on target fast with the SPARC II Red Dot Sight by Vortex! This ultra-compact and lightweight red dot sight is equally at home on an AR-15 or other modern sporting rifle, but is highly compatible for use on shotguns as well. It features digital rear facing controls for powering on/off, and switching between the 2 MOA daylight bright reticle’s 10 illumination levels.

Features:

Compact, durable design

Waterproof/fog-proof

10 illumination levels

Specifications

Magnification Range: 1x

Reticle Details 2 MOA

Objective Lens Diameter: 22mm

Dimensions: 1.1″ x 3.1″

Weight: 5.9oz

Battery CR2032

Battery Type CR2032

Product Type Reflex Sight/Red Dot

Item ConditionNew

UPC 875874005501

MPN SPC-402

Other features include a rugged construction of precision-machined aircraft-grade aluminum and o-ring seals for 100% waterproof and fog-proof performance.