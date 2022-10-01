Optics Deals: Vortex Sparc II 2 MOA Bright Red Dot SPC-402 $99.99 50% OFF

Ammoland Inc.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Euro Optics with a great price on the classic Vortex Sparc II 2 MOA Bright Red Dot SPC-402, just $99.99, which is 50% OFF the MSRP.

Get on target fast with the SPARC II Red Dot Sight by Vortex! This ultra-compact and lightweight red dot sight is equally at home on an AR-15 or other modern sporting rifle, but is highly compatible for use on shotguns as well. It features digital rear facing controls for powering on/off, and switching between the 2 MOA daylight bright reticle’s 10 illumination levels.

Features:

  • Compact, durable design
  • Waterproof/fog-proof
  • 10 illumination levels

Specifications

  • Magnification Range: 1x
  • Reticle Details 2 MOA
  • Objective Lens Diameter: 22mm
  • Dimensions: 1.1″ x 3.1″
  • Weight: 5.9oz
  • Battery CR2032
  • Battery Type CR2032
  • Product Type Reflex Sight/Red Dot
  • Item ConditionNew
  • UPC 875874005501
  • MPN SPC-402

Other features include a rugged construction of precision-machined aircraft-grade aluminum and o-ring seals for 100% waterproof and fog-proof performance.

Vortex Optics Sparc II Red Dot 2 MOA Dot Video Reviews:

