U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Vortex Optics has dominated the “budget riflescope” market for years with their entry-level optic, the Strike Eagle. From the first release of the Strike Eagle, which I purchased to get into 3 gun, the scope boasted decent glass, an effective reticle, and a fantastic price point. It was a great optic to get you started in competition or if you were just looking to push the limits of your rifle at the range. The new Strike Eagle 1-8×24 First Focal Plane (FFP) riflescope continues on that ethos of an affordable but highly effective low variable power optic.

Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8×24 FFP Rifle Scope

With an MSRP of $799.99 (and a street price that is much lower), the new Strike Eagle comes with plenty of features and some big upgrades, but is it worth it compared to an older second focal plane model? How about compared to the Razer 1 to 10 which MSRPs for $3500? Let’s take a closer look.

First Focal Plane, Worth It

For the first time, the Strike Eagle is offered in first focal plane. First focal plane optics allow the reticle to change size with magnification, meaning at its lowest magnification the reticle on the Strike Eagle appears as a red dot. As you increase magnification, the reticle will grow larger allowing you to utilize the BDC hashmarks on the reticle to accurately make long-distance shots. Holdovers will remain accurate to the BDC regardless of the magnification setting you are on because it is a FFP.

The Strike Eagle’s EBR-8 reticle is glass-etched, clutter-free, and easy to use. At the center of the reticle is a floating dot that is surrounded by a 12 moa ring. This is the illuminated portion of the reticle. Below the dot and ring is a BDC chart that will get you on target out to 600 yards with popular 5.56 and 308 loads. On each side of the stadia lines are wind holds in five mile-per-hour increments. At the top of the reticle is a ranging diagram that can be used to estimate the distance to a target.

Currently, the first focal plane Strike Eagle is only available in MOA. If you are a die-hard MRAD shooter I would suggest you look at Vortex’s other options in the Razor or Viper line.

Illumination is Key on 1x Magnification

Illumination on the Strike Eagle is critical for getting the most out of the scope at its lowest magnification. With that in mind, Vortex added two-night vision settings as well as nine day-light brightness settings. The illumination knob does not feature incremental off settings or any sort of instant activation or shut-off features. Without illumination, you still have an aiming point thanks to the glass-etched reticle but it is hard to quickly see. Definitely keep extra batteries with you on the range as you don’t want this optic going dead.

The glass on the Strike Eagle is good, especially for the price, and I never noticed any distortion or color change. The scope also features a very generous eye box, especially for an optic that has up to 8 times magnification. This is a feature that really is appreciated when shooting at small targets at long distances or if you suffer from struggling eyesight.

Compared to other LVPOs the first focal plane Strike Eagle is a stand-out choice based on its features and price. While the price of the new Strike Eagle has gone up from the second focal plane models it is worth every penny to get the versatility of a first focal plane LVPO. It lacks some of the refinement and features of a $3000 low variable power optic but it is more than enough riflescope for most shooters going to the range, doing carbine training, or planning on competing in a multi-gun event.

Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8×24 FFP Details:

Battery: CR-2032

CR-2032 Click Value: 1/4 MOA

1/4 MOA Finish: Matte

Matte Focal Plane: First

First Illumination: Yes

Yes Length: 10.4″

10.4″ Max Magnification: 8x

8x Min. Magnification: 1x

1x Objective Size: 24mm

24mm Reticle: EBR-8 MOA

EBR-8 MOA Tube Size: 30mm

30mm Weight: 1.494 oz

1.494 oz MFG SKU: SE-1824-2

