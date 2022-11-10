Daily Gun Deals: 10pc MAGPUL 30Rnd PMAG GEN M2 Magazines $9.59each FREE S&H CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Hands down, this is still the best deal on Magpul PMAG gun magazines on the web. Buy more, and you can use the coupon codes below.
Brownells has a sale happening on a ten (10) pack of Magpul AR15 thirty (30) round Gen2 PMAG M2 MOE Magazines for 223 or 5.56. You get them all for $95.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
That is $9.59 each and the cheapest price for Gen M2 Mag on all of the internet! Magpul Gen M2 PMAGs are great we already have a crap-ton of them and know they are infinitely reliable. These are normally $13.00+ in most places online today.
Dependable & Nearly Indestructible; Store Fully Loaded Without Loss Of Reliability.
- Brand: Magpul
- SKU: 100-006-987WB
- UPC: 873750008264
- MPN: MAG571-BLK
- Caliber:223 & 5.56 NATO
- Color: Black
- Model Name: MAGPUL PMAG GEN M2 Magazine
- MSRP: $17.99
- Condition: New
- Capacity: 30-Round
- Material: Polymer
Exceptionally rugged, combat- and competition-ready magazine functions flawlessly, even when left fully loaded in AR15 Rifles for extended periods. Corrosion-proof, self-lubricating one-piece body of fiber-reinforced, molded impact and crush-resistant polymer construction has no spot welds or joints to impair the follower, and the constant internal curve ensures smooth, unobstructed movement of the round stack. Anti-tilt follower stabilizes the stack to help prevent nose-diving and bolt-over-head failures. Heat-treated, stainless steel spring is stress-relieved for optimal performance. Withstands the heat from prolonged full-auto fire and is not harmed by most bore cleaners and solvents. Exterior ribbing provides added gripping surface; magazine catch notch, rather than a traditional hole, keeps dirt and debris out. Easy-to-grasp ledge on floorplate aids in extracting magazine from pouches; floorplate removes easily for cleaning. All models available in Black. DO NOT COME WITH DUST COVERS.
10pc MAGPUL 30Rnd PMAG GEN M2 Magazines $95.99 FREE S&H Code
You can’t have too many mags…
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$20 off $150+
$40 off $300+
|
$65 off $500+
$95 off $750+
$150 off $1000+
|
$225 off $1500+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
|
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
|
I suspect it is just a reminder of what Brownells has at the time. Last month I ordered another 10 mags and the cost was $109.00 total. That was the third or fourth order I had placed for those mags and I received them in short order and think I am good to go on them for the foreseeable future.
PS: I order the dust covers for them from Primary Arms.
I’d sure like to get this kind of deal on mags for .308.
I just ordered and the code worked fine for me too.
Need MAGZINES In 7.62.32
I ordered 10 mags on Monday 10-5-20 and the total cost was $99.94.
I got the Gen3 windowed for my ar15.