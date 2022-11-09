Subscribe
Login
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
America’s oldest Second Amendment News outlet.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|1 year
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|Cloudflare
|30 minutes
|This cookie, set by Cloudflare, is used to support Cloudflare Bot Management.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|Alexa Analytics
|1 year
|This is an Alexa Analytics cookie that is used to track user behavior.
|Alexa analytics service - keep track on user informations
|30 minutes
|This cookie is used to keep track on user informations and reports it to Alexa analytics service.
|Google Analytics
|2 years
|The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
|Google Analytics - Google Tag Manager
|1 minute
|A variation of the _gat cookie set by Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to allow website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. The pattern element in the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to.
|Google Analytics gid cookie
|1 day
|Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
|Google DoubleClick
|1 year 24 days
|The __gads cookie, set by Google, is stored under DoubleClick domain and tracks the number of times users see an advert, measures the success of the campaign and calculates its revenue. This cookie can only be read from the domain they are set on and will not track any data while browsing through other sites.
|Google Tag Manager
|3 months
|Provided by Google Tag Manager to experiment advertisement efficiency of websites using their services.
|Vimeo
|2 years
|Vimeo installs this cookie to collect tracking information by setting a unique ID to embed videos to the website.
|YouTube
|16 years 3 months 5 days
|YouTube sets this cookie via embedded youtube-videos and registers anonymous statistical data.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|crwdcntrl.net - statistical data
|8 months 26 days
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net to collect statistical data such as the number of visits, average time spent on site, and what pages have been loaded, for targeted advertising.
|crwdcntrl.net - statistical data
|8 months 26 days
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net to collect statistical data such as the number of visits, average time spent on site, and what pages have been loaded, for targeted advertising.
|crwdcntrl.net - Statistical data 3
|session
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net to collect statistical data such as the number of visits, average time spent on site, and what pages have been loaded, for targeted advertising.
|doubleclick.net - browser supports cookies.
|15 minutes
|The test_cookie is set by doubleclick.net and is used to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
|Google DoubleClick IDE
|1 year 24 days
|Google DoubleClick IDE cookies are used to store information about how the user uses the website to present them with relevant ads and according to the user profile.
|Quantcast
|1 year 26 days
|The __qca cookie is associated with Quantcast. This anonymous data helps us to better understand users' needs and customize the website accordingly.
|Quantserve
|1 year 1 month
|Quantserve sets the mc cookie to anonymously track user behaviour on the website.
|YouTube - bandwidth
|5 months 27 days
|A cookie set by YouTube to measure bandwidth that determines whether the user gets the new or old player interface.
|YouTube - Store data on what videos from YouTube the user has seen - 2
|never
|This cookie, set by YouTube, registers a unique ID to store data on what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|YouTube - Store data on what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|never
|This cookie, set by YouTube, registers a unique ID to store data on what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|YouTube - Store the video preferences
|never
|YouTube sets this cookie to store the video preferences of the user using embedded YouTube video.
|Youtube - Track the views of embedded videos
|session
|YSC cookie is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos on Youtube pages.
|YouTube Remote Connected Devices
|never
|YouTube sets this cookie to store the video preferences of the user using embedded YouTube video.
|_cc_id
|8 months 26 days
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net to collect statistical data such as the number of visits, average time spent on site, and what pages have been loaded, for targeted advertising.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|Dlt
|1 day
|No description
|GoogleAdServing
|session
|No description
|Lab
|1 year
|No description
|Scribd session
|3 years
|No description available.
|Scribd session 2
|15 years
|No description available.
|Tracerabg
|1 day
|No description