Tactical Deals: AR500 Freeman Carrier Loadout Armor Package $175.00 47% OFF

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Ar500 Armor has a great package price on the Freeman Carrier Loadout Armor set, $175.00, which is 47% OFF the MSRP.

Freeman Carrier Loadout Armor Package

Get the essentials of rifle-rated defense with a uniquely designed low-profile carrier and armor to fit: Armored Republic’s Freeman carrier comes as an effective minimalist solution for personal protection; the included steel armor is certified to stop all pistol rounds and most rifle rounds. Also included are trauma pads to lessen the blow, three single rifle magazine pouches, and an economy sling.

Included

1 x AR500 Armor® Freeman Plate Carrier

2 x Level III Body Armor 9″ x 9″ Curved, Base Coat Plates

2 x Blunt Force Trauma Pads – 9″ x 9″

3 x Multi-Caliber Rifle Magazine Single Pouch

1 x Economy Sling

All this comes together in a setup that’s easy to wear and easy to transport, whether that be on your person, in your car, or in your backpack.