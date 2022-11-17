Tactical Deals: Armored Republic Chest Rigs 25% OFF ~ $74.25 Ast Colors CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR500 Armored Republic Chest Rigs are 25% OFF with a limited-time offer coupon code “THANKS25“, starting at $74.25 in assorted colors.

Armored Republic Chest Rigs

Never be far from your next reload: Armored Republic’s Chest Rig keeps you equipped with the gear you need, giving modularity for armor carrier loadouts so you can scale your gear to the mission of the day. Switch between loadouts with ease; cut back to just your front-line gear in an instant. Housing three slots for AR15 magazines and most other types, the Chest Rig is the next level for tactical excellence.

If the best defense is a strong offense, the Chest Rig has it all: Change is a constant, and surprises must be prepared for. Making sure you can scale your gear back to what you need on the mission is a vital ability.

The Chest Rig by Armored Republic is designed to be usable in two different ways: Independent from an armor carrier or in addition to one.

With the included H harness, the Chest Rig comes ready to use as its own setup – a platform for carrying front-line gear in front of you, similar to the Battle Belt, a likely compliment to the Chest Rig. But the Chest Rig also already includes what’s needed to mount to most carriers: The featured swift clips attach to your carrier and function as a boost to your customizability. Instead of switching each individual magazine, medical kit, or other tools, use a setup already put on your Chest Rig.

Unlike most rigs on the market, Armored Republic’s design also incorporates 3 rows of MOLLE webbing on the external so you can mount additional pouches for customization. One benefit of this is the included MOLLE extension wings that accommodate additional pouch mounting. Wings allow the mounting of pouches to the left and right of the Chest Rig and are removable when not in use. Another feature is the removable hook cover on the back of the Chest Rig. This Velcro backside cover is used to prevent snagging on t-shirts, and when removed, allows securement to a carrier without a cummerbund flap.

Learn about the benefits, differences between a plate carrier and a chest rig, and how to employ a chest rig in our Knowledge Base Article, What is a Chest Rig?

