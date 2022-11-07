U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– In the long struggle to restore the United States Constitution, the battle to restore the rights protected by the Second Amendment has been pivotal.

The desire to infringe on rights protected by the Second Amendment is one of the clearest indicators of whether a politician supports limits on government or does not.

At the minimum, support for the right to keep and bear arms shows the politician feels pressure to support limits on government.

One of the greatest benefits of the Second Amendment in the United States Constitution is its ease of understanding. Much has been written to attempt to obfuscate the clear meaning of the Amendment. That effort has failed.

About 70% to 80% of Americans believe the Second Amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms, from various polls over the last two decades.

One in five Americans wants the Second Amendment repealed, according to a poll done by the Economist and YouGov, both notoriously in favor of more significant restrictions on gun ownership and use in the United States.

The desire to repeal the Amendment shows those who want a disarmed population understands the Second Amendment’s substantial effect. I am still reluctant to recommend party-line voting.

The Left has changed the playing field.

Support for Second Amendment protections used to be bipartisan. As the Democrat party moved further toward totalitarian policies, pushing for infringements on Second Amendment rights, restricting freedom of speech through collaboration with Big Tech, and violating the right to have and control property, a clear split has occurred.

Virtually all Democrat politicians support more restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

There are Republicans (In Name Only) who support restrictions.

RINOs are a minority in the party. The Republican Party has been reshaped by President Trump and by partisan support for Democrats by the major media.

The totalitarian proclivities of the Democrats have been revealed.

We have reached a pivotal point in politics in the United States. In the last two years, the country barely escaped descending into a totalitarian state, where the far-left party would control all federal elections nationally, would eliminate safeguards of election integrity, and would prevent any accountability for election fraud and rigging.

Only two Democrats, who risked their status to buck the Democratic Party, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, prevented the bill from passing. Enormous pressure was exerted against them, but they held.

The Democratic party was similarly close to adding two new states to the Union to make far left control of the Senate permanent for the foreseeable future; and to pack the Supreme Court with several new justices in order to rewrite the Constitution through leftist judges, reversing recent decisions on the Second Amendment, abortion, and the ability of bureaucrats to rule the United States without any representation.

These attempts to fundamentally change the United State came far, far too close to success. If they had succeeded, it is difficult to see how the changes could be reversed with voting.

Those responsible must be punished.

The easiest and best way to punish them is to remove them from power. The easiest way to remove them from power is to vote against all Democrats in the 2022 mid-terms.

A vote for a third-party candidate is, essentially, a vote for the Democrat.

Libertarians, particularly, have been used to split the limited government vote and elect Democrats.

Marc Victor, the Libertarian Candidate for the Senate in Arizona, recognized this fact. He dropped out of the Senate race and urged his supporters to vote for Blake Masters, the Republican candidate. In a close race in Arizona, it may make the difference.

I would prefer bi-partisan support for the rights protected by the Second Amendment.

If Democrats are beaten badly enough in the 2022 election, perhaps the Democratic Party will return to sanity.

The trend has been in the opposite direction.

In the mid-terms, the Left must be removed from power, the ballot box is far preferable to the cartridge box.

If a person is not willing to vote, when voting is easy, it is difficult to believe they will be willing to resist a tyrannical state with force, as that is very hard.

I pray we can avoid a shooting war.

The last best way to avoid conflict with force is to vote.

You may not be interested in the government, but the government is very interested in you.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.