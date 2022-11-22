Rifle Deals: BCMGUNFIGHTER +Vortex StrikeFire II Red Dot +L5AWM Mag $499.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has money saving rifle package for black Friday. A complete Anderson BCMGUNFIGHTER 5.56 caliber rifle plus a Vortex StrikeFire II Red Dot and an L5AWM 30-round magazine for $499.999 with FREE shipping.

BCMGUNFIGHTER +Vortex StrikeFire II Red Dot + L5AWM Mag

The AM-15 Stripped Lower Receiver is American made with superior quality for less! Anderson lower receivers are CNC machined from a high-strength, 7075 T6 aluminum forging for reliable performance and outstanding durability. Machined to Military Specifications & Standards and marked “Multi-Cal ” to be used with multiple calibers on the AR-15 platform. This Lower Receiver comes in type III black hard anodize.

This Lower Receiver comes with Anderson’s Lower Parts Kit for AM-15 installed. Includes the following: Bolt Catch, Bolt Catch Plunger, Bolt Catch Roll Pin, Bolt Catch Spring, Buffer, Retainer, Buffer Retainer Spring, Disconnect, Disconnect Spring, Hammer, Hammer Pin, Hammer Spring, Magazine Catch, Magazine Catch Button, Magazine Catch Spring, Pistol Grip (A2 style), Pistol Grip Lock Washer, Pistol Grip Screw, Pivot Pin, Pivot Pin Detent, Pivot Pin Detent Spring, Selector, Selector Detent, Selector Detent Spring, Takedown Pin, Takedown Pin Detent, Takedown Pin, Detent Spring, Trigger, Trigger Guard, Trigger Guard Roll Pin, Trigger Pin, Trigger Spring.

Comes Assembled with a Mil Spec Buffer Tube Kit. This includes: 6 Position Buffer Tube, End Plate, Castle Nut, Carbine Length Buffer and Spring (Music Wire).

SPECIFICATIONS

Complete Upper Assy., AM-15, 5.56, 16″, Bravo Company BCMGUNFIGHTER™ PMCR (Polymer M-LOK® Compatible Rail)*, Carbine Length, BCG & Charging Handle Included

Complete AM-15 Lower

1 – Lancer L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazine (AWM®) Magazine

Vortex StrikeFire II Red Dot

When situations demand split-second target acquisition and maximum field of view, mount up the StrikeFire II and shoot—both eyes open. Feature-rich, versatile and reliable, the StrikeFire II is a great choice for shooters who want a quality red dot sight, but don’t want to break the bank. Features sleek rear-facing controls for power on/off and easy adjustment of ten dot intensity levels—lowest two settings are night-vision compatible. Automatically returns to the last dot intensity used when powered up. The 30mm aluminum alloy chassis provides extra-high recoil rating and is waterproof and fogproof. Strike fast!