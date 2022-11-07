Tactical Deals: Brownells AR15 Bolt Carrier Group 5.56 Nitride MP $89.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Another doorbuster price on a tried and true performer with no hoops to jump or coupon codes needed. Brownell’s has the lowest price on the web for a rock-solid BCG. Pick up the Brownells AR15 Nitride Bolt Carrier Group for 5.56 NATO for just $89.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Buy two or more and use the coupon codes below to save even more on your next rifle builds.

Brownells AR15 Bolt Carrier Group

A Bolt-Carrier Group Purpose-Built to Run Reliably in Your AR-15.

Whether you’re looking to finish off a new AR-15 build or you need a spare bolt-carrier group to have on-hand as a ready replacement (always a good idea), Brownells has you covered with its AR-15 Bolt Carrier Group. This ready-to-roll BCG is built to provide dependable operation in any AR-15 chambered in 5.56 NATO, .223 Remington, or 300 Blackout.

Each Brownells AR-15 Bolt-Carrier Group features a bolt machined from 9310 tool steel, which is heat-treated and shot-peened. The carrier itself is machined from 8620 hardened steel. Both of these components, as well as every other part in the bolt-carrier group, are finished in a nitride coating. Every bolt is magnetic-particle inspected and features a torqued-and-staked gas key.

With each Brownells AR-15 Bolt-Carrier Group, you’ll receive the bolt, bolt carrier, gas key, firing pin, cam pin, firing pin retaining pin, and an extractor with the necessary spring and rubber insert. This bolt-carrier group will work with any cartridge based on the 5.56 NATO case, and it is not designed for use in full-auto lower receivers.