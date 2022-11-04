Bushnell’s Jessie Harrison Claims 23rd USPSA Ladies National Title

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, as well as Hoppe’s, the No.1 name in gun care products, congratulates pro shooter Jessie Harrison for becoming the only female shooter to win 23 USPSA Ladies National Titles. Harrison successfully defended her High Lady title at the 2022 MasterPiece Arms Racegun Nationals to earn this historical achievement.

“This year was a battle to the final stage and made for a very tense last day,” Harrison said. “Justine Williams closed the gap to 10 points on the last day, and I’m so grateful to have her back in Open to race against, along with all the other ladies who continue to push the bar of excellence. I’m so thankful to still be competing at this level.”

This year’s USPSA Racegun Nationals took place took place October 12-16 at CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Talledega, Alabama. Throughout the match, Harrison utilized her Bushnell First Strike 2.0 reflex sight . A favorite option for Harrison, the First Strike 2.0 features a large objective lens, a rugged design, and bright daylight settings that make it well-suited for fast-paced USPSA competitions.

Harrison’s win marks her 23rd USPSA Ladies National title and cements her place as one of the most distinguished female handgun competitors in the world.

To learn more about the gear Harrison uses to keep her pistol aiming true and running smoothly, check out Bushnell.com and Hoppes.com .

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.