Daily Deal: SIG SAUER ROMEO ZERO-PRO & Foxtrot 1 WML $239.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Berelli has a great combo deal on the SIG SAUER ROMEO ZERO-PRO 3MOA Red Dot and a Foxtrot 1 weapon-mounted light for only $239.99, that is 44% off the normal price!
Sig Romeo Zero-Pro 3MOA Red Dot
The ROMEOZero-PRO brings the lightweight polymer design of our ROMEOZero line of micro reflex optics to a full-size pistol optic built with a host of premium features. The ROMEOZero-PRO model is compatible with all SIG SAUER ROMEO1 PRO optics-ready pistols. Fits the ROMEO2/Pro Mounting Footprint.
- Carbon-Infused WeaponsGrade Ultralight Polymer Housing Provides Increased Shock and Drop Protection
- Aspherical Glass Lens with Zero Distortion
- T.A.P. (Touch-Activated Programming) and Button-Activated Brightness and Reticle Selection Modes
- Circle/Dot or 10 MOA Emitter Options with 8 Daylight Brightness Settings
- Up to 20,000 hours of Runtime
- Structurally Enhanced Steel Shroud Included for Added Protection
- Assembled in the USA
Sig Foxtrot1X Rail Mounted Flashlight
The unique, FOXTROT1X mounts to any Picatinny 1913, SIG SAUER proprietary, or Glock rails with no need for adapters or cross-slot modifications. Dual, finger-actuated tact switches support ambidextrous use while functioning in either continuous or momentary mode. The ultra-efficient white LED runs for over 1.5 hours at 450 lumens on a single CR123 battery. The rail-mounted light is ideal for home defense, law enforcement, or military applications and should fit most holsters designed for handgun lights.
- 50 lumens and 1.5 hours of runtime
- Powered by (1) CR123 battery, loaded via a removable bezel
- Lockout mode to prevent accidental light activation
- M1913/SIG and Glock® sliding rail interface plates included for maximum location adjustment range on the rail
- Ambidextrous push-button side switches, with momentary and latching modes
