Daily Deal: SIG SAUER ROMEO ZERO-PRO & Foxtrot 1 WML $239.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Berelli has a great combo deal on the SIG SAUER ROMEO ZERO-PRO 3MOA Red Dot and a Foxtrot 1 weapon-mounted light for only $239.99, that is 44% off the normal price!

Sig Romeo Zero-Pro 3MOA Red Dot

The ROMEOZero-PRO brings the lightweight polymer design of our ROMEOZero line of micro reflex optics to a full-size pistol optic built with a host of premium features. The ROMEOZero-PRO model is compatible with all SIG SAUER ROMEO1 PRO optics-ready pistols. Fits the ROMEO2/Pro Mounting Footprint.

Carbon-Infused WeaponsGrade Ultralight Polymer Housing Provides Increased Shock and Drop Protection

Aspherical Glass Lens with Zero Distortion

T.A.P. (Touch-Activated Programming) and Button-Activated Brightness and Reticle Selection Modes

Circle/Dot or 10 MOA Emitter Options with 8 Daylight Brightness Settings

Up to 20,000 hours of Runtime

Structurally Enhanced Steel Shroud Included for Added Protection

Assembled in the USA

Sig Foxtrot1X Rail Mounted Flashlight

The unique, FOXTROT1X mounts to any Picatinny 1913, SIG SAUER proprietary, or Glock rails with no need for adapters or cross-slot modifications. Dual, finger-actuated tact switches support ambidextrous use while functioning in either continuous or momentary mode. The ultra-efficient white LED runs for over 1.5 hours at 450 lumens on a single CR123 battery. The rail-mounted light is ideal for home defense, law enforcement, or military applications and should fit most holsters designed for handgun lights.

50 lumens and 1.5 hours of runtime

Powered by (1) CR123 battery, loaded via a removable bezel

Lockout mode to prevent accidental light activation

M1913/SIG and Glock® sliding rail interface plates included for maximum location adjustment range on the rail

Ambidextrous push-button side switches, with momentary and latching modes

Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.