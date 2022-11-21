Have You Seen This? Davidson’s Exclusive H&K VP9 Grey-Finish Handgun

PRESCOTT, Ariz. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Davidson’s is very pleased to announce the latest Exclusive pistol produced in conjunction with Heckler & Koch.

The VP9 pistol is very well known and among its several variants is the “Push-button” or “B” model. This variant has the standard push-button magazine release instead of the H&K paddle release.

The Davidson’s Exclusive VP9 has a gray polymer frame, versus the everyday black, that contrasts nicely with the H&K black hostile environment-finished machined steel slide with front and rear serrations.

The push-button magazine release is reversible, while the slide lock is completely ambidextrous as are HK’s patented charging supports — simple components that are mounted on each side of the rear of the slide and provide better gripping leverage for racking the slide rearward. The charging supports aid speed reloading and make operating the VP9 easier for shooters with reduced hand strength. The VP9 pistols uses the proven P30 steel magazine and this Davidson’s Exclusive comes with two 17-round magazines.

HK’s famous cold hammer forged barrel — made from cannon grade steel — ensures long service life. The polygonal bore profile, with no traditional lands-and-grooves rifling, contributes to longer service life as well as a slight increase in muzzle velocity.

The Exclusive VP9 includes three interchangeable backstraps in a matching gray polymer, green luminous front dot sight, serrated blacked-out rear sight, picatinny rail, and mag loader.

Specifications:

Caliber: 9mm

Barrel: 4.06” hammer-forged with polygonal rifling

Overall length: 7.34”

Weight: 29.84 oz with empty magazine

Capacity: 17 rounds (two steel magazines included)

Davidson’s Exclusive VP9, Item#81000782, has an MSRP of $872.00. Consumers can expect a much better price from their local Davidson’s Gallery of Guns dealer.

This Davidson’s Exclusive H&K VP9 is in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

