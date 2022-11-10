Early Black Friday Promotions Kick Off at Spartan Armor Systems

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems®, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, are gearing up for the upcoming Holiday season with a series of Early Black Friday promotions guaranteed to kick-start shopping with savings for a huge variety of Spartan Armor Systems popular armor and armor systems. Starting Nov. 7 on the Spartan Armor Systems’ website calendar, customers will find what products and systems are available every two days through Nov. 20. Days and deals include:

7 & 8 – Flex your right to 25 percent savings on IIIA Soft Body Armor with Flex Fused Core™ soft armor panels, side panels, backpack panel, Spartan DL Concealment Plate Carrier, and Ghost Concealment Shirt.

9 & 10 – Jump into action with 25 percent off Spartan Armors’ Swimmers Cut Plates, Carriers, and Packages including Spartan AR550 Body Armor, Omega AR550 Body Armor Swimmers Cut, Sentinel Swimmers Plate Carrier package, and Sentinel High Mobility Plate Carrier Package.

11 & 12 – Stand up to threats with 25 percent off Spartan Armor Achilles products such as the Spartan AR550 and Omega AR500 Body Armor and Achilles plate carrier packages, Achilles laser cut plate carriers and the Achilles NIJ Certified AR550 package with AFAK and Tough Hook (OD Green only).

13 & 14 – Receive 25 percent off Hercules Level IV Ceramic Body Armor (set of two).

15 & 16 – Do not leave home without 25 percent off Emergency Response products and packages including Spartan AR550 and Omega AR500 Body Armor and Tactical Response Kits and the Advanced Individual First Aid Kit (AFAK).

17 & 18 – You do not need multiple heads to think about 25 percent off all Hydra products and packages from the AR550 Active Shooter Kit/Police Tactical Gear, Hydra Lightweight and XL Lightweight plate carrier, and the Spartan Omega AR500 Body Armor Active Shooter Kit/Police Tactical Gear.

The last two days of the Early Black Friday special are Nov. 19 & 20 for 25 percent off AR550 Body Armor, Tactical Response Kit, side plates, Sentinel Swimmers, Sentinel, and Achilles plate carrier package, and more packages including NIJ Certified packages.

