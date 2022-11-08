Galco’s High Ready Chest Holster Built for the SIG-Sauer P320-XTEN

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Now available for the SIG-Sauer P320-XTEN with or without red dot sights!

Galco’s High Ready chest holster system is the latest in an expanding line of torso-worn hunting and outdoor holsters.

The High Ready is ideal for comfortably carrying a large-frame semiauto when hunting, fishing, camping, or hiking in bear country. Positioning on the chest keeps the handgun clear of gear carried near the waistline or on the back and allows rifle carry on either shoulder. It also helps keep the handgun dry when wading and is a great choice for riding, whether on an ATV or horseback.

The High Ready’s outstanding comfort level comes from three major design features:

The first is its innovative backing plate, composed of a ballistic nylon front over a closed-cell foam body. The back portion of the plate that rides against the wearer’s chest is lined with Galco’s Comfort Cloth, an Adaptive Performance Mesh that provides padding and moisture-wicking.

Secondly, the unique harness construction allows the holster to pivot at three independent attachment points, maximizing freedom of movement and minimizing restriction. Three quickly-operated, highly secure metal side-release buckles attach the holster component to the harness straps at the pivot points.

Lastly, 2” wide tubular webbing harness straps distribute the weight of a heavy handgun for maximum comfort. One strap goes over either shoulder, while the second wraps around the torso for highly effective weight distribution.

The rigid, open-top Kydex holster pocket offers full slide coverage, provides fast draw and easy holstering, and facilitates a full firing grip. The holster pocket accommodates most red dot sights.

About Galco Holsters

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of Galco Holsters, the premier American-made brand of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. Women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly handcrafted in the USA since 1969.

