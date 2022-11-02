Gary Anderson Invitational Junior Air Rifle Event Returns in December

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Registration is now open for the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) junior air rifle event, the Gary Anderson Invitational. The annual match is set to be held Dec. 2-3, 2022, at the Judith Legerski CMP Competition Center in Alabama, and Dec. 3 only at the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center in Ohio.

The Gary Anderson Invitational is designed for junior schools, clubs and individuals of all experience levels, using sporter and precision rifles in a 3×20 course of fire – 20 shots at prone, standing and kneeling positions. Along with sporter and precision athletes, adaptive junior competitors are welcome to compete in this event. Winners are determined overall from 3×20 qualifying scores, plus 10-shot finals held at both

Camp Perry and Anniston.

For more information about the Gary Anderson Invitational, including a link to registration, visit https://thecmp.org/cmp-matches/gary-anderson-invitational-air-rifle-championship/.



About Gary Anderson:

Gary Anderson is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and holds seven world championships, six world records and 16 national championships. He has won more Olympic and world championship three-position titles than any other American in history. In 1999, Anderson began a 10-year reign as Director of Civilian Marksmanship and retired in December 2009. Today, he serves as DCM Emeritus and remains a mentor for new and experienced marksmen around the country.



About CMP’s Air Gun Ranges:

The 20,000-square-foot CMP South Competition Center in Anniston is home to an 80-point air gun range equipped with CMP’s own electronic targets, powered by Kongsberg Target Systems. The target line instantly displays shot placements to allow for fast and accurate scoring, while large monitors overhead give spectators the chance to keep up with scores while observing from the stands. Recently, the South Competition Center was renamed as the Judith Legerski CMP Competition Center after Mrs. Legerski retired as Chairman of the CMP Board of Directors, serving over 26 years.

The Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center at Camp Perry includes an open reception and common area, fully equipped classrooms, cylinder filling room and CMP retail store, along with projection screens and flat-screen television sets throughout the building. Display cases around the facility contain authentic memorabilia from the career of Gary Anderson, leading to an 80-point air gun range that replicates the range in Anniston. Be sure to check out the larger-than-life mural located within the range that can only be found at Camp Perry!

Learn more about the CMP’s air gun ranges at https://thecmp.org/ranges/cmp-competition-centers/.

— By Ashley Dugan, CMP Staff Writer

