Grey Man Tactical Introduces the #701 UTV Dual Horizontal Gun Rack

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Grey Man Tactical introduces the ultimate UTV storage solution that allows for rapid deployment and ease of transportation with the all-new #701 UTV Dual Horizontal Gun Rack – 15.25 X 25 RPMX Package.

Whether hunting hogs, checking fence lines, working the ranch, or simply patrolling property, the #701 UTV Package gets the job done. The days of gear bouncing around the bed are over.

The RMPX is made from 3/16″ aluminum with a powder-coated finish for increased durability while driving off-road.

This package comes with two Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps, allowing two firearms to be mounted or any additional gear needed for the outing.

The #701 UTV Dual Horizontal Gun Rack – 15.25 X 25 RMPX Package contents include:

QTY 2 – 15.25 X 25 RMPX

QTY 2 – Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps

QTY 1 – Large Utility Pouch

QTY 1 – RMP Fastening Kit – Self Drilling Screws + Nylon Spacers [Qty 8 total screws + spacers]

QTY 4 – Hook & Loop Cinch Straps – 12″ [Qty 8 total cinch straps]

Compatibility:

Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps compatible with most rifles and shotguns.

Adjustable Hook & Loop Cinch Straps provide universal mounting options for UTV’s.

Self Drilling screws and nylon spacers mounted to roll bars by drilling through the RMPX

MSRP $597.99

For more information on the #701 UTV Dual Horizontal Gun Rack – 15.25 x 25 RMPX Package, visit www.greymantactical.com.

About Grey Man Tactical:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP sizes quickly increased. GMT has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series has since been utilized by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD, and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG, and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible.

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

For more information, please visit: www.greymantactical.com