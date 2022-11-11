Heritage Manufacturing End-of-Year Rebate is Live …$30.00 OFF New Guns!

USA –-(AmmoLand.com)- Attention Cowboys! Heritage Manufacturing has activated their End of Year rebate. Get yourself $30 OFF on your new Heritage Arms Rough Riders, the new Barkeeps, and Rancher Carbines.

Purchase of a qualifying Heritage Rough Rider, Barkeeps, and/or Rancher Carbines series product must be made between November 1, 2022, and January 15, 2023. The form must be postmarked by January 31, 2023, and received by February 15, 2023. Read more details and apply online here.

Browse this great collection of Heritage Manufacturing revolvers at Kentucky Gun Co.

About Heritage Firearms

Heritage Manufacturing proudly manufactures an American Legend, the Western Single Action Revolver. This time tested, Western Tradition is now made affordable to shoot and purchase in a scaled-down 22 LR and 22 Magnum size. Outstanding workmanship, accuracy, and quality is just the beginning of the value you receive with our Heritage Rough Rider Revolvers.

We honor and cherish our American Heritage and invite you to browse this site and learn more about us. An American Company … An American Family producing an American Legend … for the people by the people of Our Great United States of America.

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.