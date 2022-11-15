Gun Deals: Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider 22 LR Revolver $115.99 FREE S&H +REBATE

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider 22 LR Revolver Rebate Sale nov2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun with a great price on the Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider 22 LR Revolver, just $115.99 with FREE shipping after a rebate. You can find the rebate details online here, and this works on select Heritage Manufacturing Revolvers.

Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider 22 LR Revolver

SPECIFICATIONS

Manufacturer: Heritage Manufacturing
Model: Rough Rider Small Bore
Type: Revolver
Action: Single Action
Caliber/Gauge: 22 LR
Finish: Blue
Frame: Alloy Frame
Stock/Grips: US Flag
Barrel: 4.75″
Capacity: 6
Sights: Fixed Sights
Weight: 32 ounces
MFG Model No: RR22B4-US02
UPC: 727962703649
LIPSEY’S EXCLUSIVE

Alan in NH

Great gun for the money. One big plus is if it shoots right or left, it is easily adjusted. Because the barrel is micro threaded into the frame you can actually turn the barrel like an old Colt to bring the front sight to center.

