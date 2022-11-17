Daily Gun Deal: Hexmag Series 2 AR-15 30-Round Polymer Magazine $7.99 Each

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GunMag Warehouse has a sale on the popular Hexmag Series-2 AR-15 .223/5.56 30-Round Polymer Magazine for just $7.99 each. That is 40% off the MSRP. Compare that to higher prices for Hexmag Series-2 Polymer Magazine online here or here and this is a great buy.
This is a Hexmag Series 2 30-round magazine for AR-15 rifles in .223 Rem/5.56mm
Loaded with innovative features and patented designs, these standard capacity Hexmag Series 2 magazines deliver are a whole new breed of combat-ready AR-15 magazines.
Sentry’s Hexmag magazines are some of the strongest, most versatile and most dependable options on the market today. Features include patented Hexture surface design for superior handling, torture-tested design, stainless steel internal springs and the industry’s first integrated ammo ID system.
The magazine features the Hexmag® patented Tool-Less Design for fast and easy floorplate removal allowing field cleaning and HexID® color customization. Incorporates popular and functional accessories including Hexmag® Grip Tape and Hexmag® HexID Color Ammunition Identification System.
Refining on the innovative design of the original Hexmag, Series 2 Hexmags are engineered to be even more reliable with improved handling characteristics.
- Brand: Hexmag Magazines
- Caliber: 223 Remington, 5.56mm NATO
- Capacity: 30-Round
- Material: Polymer
- Hexmag Magazines
- Tool-free latchplate design is secure while making disassembly fast and easy
- HexID color identification system makes ammunition recognition simple
- Stripper clip compatible
- Lifetime Warranty
Grab a few 30-round Hexmags and find out what you’ve been missing today!
All Hexmag Series-2 Polymer Magazines are well-reviewed:
Harry works for PMAG.
These are garbage mags, bulge when loaded, don’t drop free from the gun when empty, might hold the bolt back half the time. Get Pmags!!
It’s an outrage that I live in an area where the US Constitution – Bill of Rights – Second Amendment – NO LONGER IS THE LAW OF THE LAND – COMMUNIST TOTALITARIANS HAVE SEIZED POWER AND NULLIFIED IT ALL!
It REALLY effin’ pisses me off!
Link does not work