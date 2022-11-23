Hornady Security RAPiD Safe Night Guard, the Perfect Bedside Companion

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Home invasions are terrifying, especially at night. Without warning, a homeowner can come face-to-face with an assailant. It is essential to be able to act fast in self-defense. Hornady Security’s RAPiD Safe Night Guard uses RFID, the latest and fastest safe access technology. With it, personal protection is only a swipe away! Hornady Security, an industry leader in safe technology, packs innovative features into the RAPiD Safe Night Guard for the ultimate in convenient access and secure storage 24/7. The RAPiD Safe Night Guard keeps families safe while preventing unauthorized access.

The RAPiD® Safe Night Guard® keeps a handgun as close as the nightstand. RFID technology offers the quickest, most dependable access to a defensive handgun while providing unmatched security from unauthorized users. Plus, the Night Guard® provides the additional functionality of a clock and USB charging ports.

The Night Guard’s discreet design features a tempered glass front panel that elegantly contains the RFID reader, clock display and access code keypad. Its spring-assist drawer quietly and effortlessly slides open to reveal a padded interior. The Night Guard accommodates most full-sized handguns as well as other valuables.

Today’s electronics rely on USB power ports for charging. The Night Guard includes two USB-A ports providing a convenient charging station for cell phones or other devices. Rest easy knowing that vital communications are fully charged and ready when needed.

RAPiD® Safe Night Guard features heavy-duty, tamper-proof construction and exceeds the rigorous industry standards for firearm storage. The safe’s heavy-duty exterior housing and hardened interior locking lugs prevent unauthorized entry, keeping loved ones safe.

The safe is accessible in three ways. The RFID reader is the go-to method for most users offering the quickest access. There is also a user-programmed access code and a mechanical key, ensuring you always have access to your valuables. The Night Guard operates on AC power with a battery backup – a dual system that safeguards and makes ready guns and valuables 24/7.

An included 1500-pound-rated security cable protects the RAPiD Night Guard from theft. Alternatively, it can be secured to a stationary object using the pre-drilled mounting holes.

RAPiD Safe Night Guard Features:

  • Fast and Dependable Touch-Free Entry
  • Discreet Display Panel and Spring-Assist Drawer
  • USB Ports
  • Heavy-Duty, Tamper-Proof Construction
  • Three Entry Methods
  • AC Power with battery backup
  • Easy To Install

RAPiD Safe Night Guard Specifications:

  • Exterior Dimensions: 3″ x 12″ x 10.5″
  • Interior Dimensions: 2.2″ x 9.2″ x 6.9″
  • Weight: 18 lbs
  • Power: 12V 1.0A or four (4) AA batteries (not included)
  • MSRP: $333.99

About Hornady Security

Hornady Security® and SnapSafe® are owned by Hornady® Manufacturing Company, a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady® Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory and security product design and manufacturing since 1949.

For more information, please visit WWW.HORNADY.COMHornady Security Logo

