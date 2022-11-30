Tactical Deals: Magpul MBUS 3 Front & Rear Sight Sets $69.99 FREE S&H Options

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Magpul Mbus 3 Front & Rear Sight Sets The next evolution in the Magpul MBUS (Magpul Back-Up Sight) line, the MBUS 3 incorporates the best features, strengths and value of the original MBUS and MBUS Pro Sights in a feature-packed back-up sight system. Significantly reduced in size from the MBUS, it sits at just 0.44” high when folded and 1.15” at its widest point. Its aesthetics are derived from the MBUS Pro, but the MBUS 3 Front and Rear Sight is constructed of Magpul’s impact-resistant polymer, making it lightweight and extremely durable. Featuring the same spring-loaded technology as its predecessor, they can be deployed with an ambidextrous push-button. The MBUS 3 sits at standard AR-height when deployed. The MBUS 3 Front Sight includes tool-less elevation adjustments and a dual width enhanced front sight similar to the MBUS Pro. Made in the USA.

ELEVATION ADJUSTMENT 1.6 MOA (1.886″/100m) per click with a 14.5″ sight radius

1.2 MOA (1.367″/100m) per click with a 20″ sight radius

The MBUS 3 Rear Sight includes a rapid-select aperture system. Rapid-select rear aperture system

0.44” high when folded

1.15” wide at widest point

Standard AR-height when deployed

Ambidextrous push-button deployment

• For attachment to M1913 picatinny rail MBUS 3 Sights available in Black, Flat Dark Earth, Stealth Gray, and OD Green.

