Mossberg Adds 7mm PRC to Patriot Predator Bolt-Action Series

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Mossberg is pleased to offer the latest Hornady Precision Rifle Cartridge, 7mm PRC, in its series of Patriot Predator bolt-action rifles. Designed to outperform existing 7mm cartridges in a standard long-action rifle, the 7mm PRC is a match-grade cartridge that delivers consistent velocity and repeatable accuracy. The 7mm PRC is the perfect “match” for Mossberg’s purpose-built, suppressor-ready Patriot Predator platform. Two synthetic-stocked models are available with 24-inch barrel length and 1:8 twist rate to maximize the performance of the 7mm PRC cartridge.

The Patriot Predator bolt-action is based on Mossberg’s proven twin-lug push-feed machined-steel action, fed from a flush polymer magazine. The free-floating, carbon steel barrel is threaded (5/8”-24 threads per inch) for ease of adding a suppressor or muzzle brake; includes a protective thread cap; has a 11-degree match crown; and is fluted. For the addition of optics, the Patriot Predator is equipped with a receiver-mounted Picatinny rail. Patriot rifles feature Mossberg’s patented LBA™ (Lightning Bolt Action™) user-adjustable trigger with a 2 to 7-pound range of adjustment for consistent shot placement. Rounding out this full-featured rifle is an oversized bolt handle; spiral-fluted bolt; and sling swivel studs.

Stock options include a Flat Dark Earth stock with matte blue metal finish (28170) and TrueTimber® Strata™ camouflaged stock with complementing Patriot Brown Cerakote metal finish (28171). MSP: $519 – $616

For more information on the Patriot Predator Series and available calibers, please visit www.mossberg.com.

Hornady is a registered trademark of Hornady Manufacturing Company. TrueTimber® and Strata™ are trademarks of TrueTimber Outdoors Holding Company, LLC. Cerakote® is a registered trademark of NIC Industries, Inc.

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles, handguns and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.