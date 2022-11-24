NASGW Donates $25K to Walk The Talk America (WTTA)

Las Vegas, Nev. (Ammoland.com) – Walk The Talk America (WTTA), a non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between the firearms industry and owners and the mental health industry, is honored to have received a generous donation of $25,000 from the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) and welcomes them as WTTA’s newest Gold Sponsor.

“Mental health is such a huge issue in this country and needs to be at the forefront of more conversations,” said NASGW President Kenyon Gleason. “Walk The Talk America is doing some really great work to bring awareness to this issue within the shooting sports industry. I’m proud that NASGW is supporting WTTA’s mission through this donation.”

“To have the NASGW, a well-known and established trade association within the shooting sports industry, as our newest Gold Sponsor is truly incredible,” Michael Sodini, WTTA founder, said. “Their membership comprises wholesalers, manufacturers, independent sales reps, media, and service providers within our industry, and to be able to work with an association that has that reach only helps to spread our message even further. With the support of organizations like the NASGW, we can provide more tools and mental health resources to individuals, companies, and retailers throughout the country.”

WTTA, the brainchild of Sodini, a firearms industry veteran, spearheaded a movement within the firearms industry to bridge the gap between mental health and responsible firearm ownership to reduce suicide by firearm and gun violence. Through educational programs, podcasts, and training programs, WTTA is paving the way for educating mental health professionals about gun culture and breaking down the negative stigmas around mental health for gun owners. Through its various programs and offerings, such as instructional flyers and slides for firearms instructors, classes in Cultural Competence, and Introductory Courses in The Intersection of Guns and Mental Health, WTTA is leading the conversation and opening doors throughout the firearms industry and mental health industry.

For more information on how to become involved, visit WalkTheTalkAmerica.org. Take the WTTA Mental Health Screening Test. Following the screening, you will be provided with information, resources, and tools to help you understand and improve your mental health.

About Walk the Talk America:

Our mission is to fund research and development for the outreach and promotion of mental health to reduce the misconceptions and prejudices that exist when it comes to mental illness and firearms. We believe we can be a catalyst for change by working with experts in the mental health industry. www.walkthetalkamerica.org

About National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers:

The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers is comprised of wholesalers, manufacturers, independent sales reps, media, and service providers – both national and international – all of whom are primarily focused on shooting sports equipment and accessories. As a trade association representing the business interests of its members, NASGW’s mission is to bring shooting sports buyers and sellers together. For more information about the NASGW, visit the association’s website at www.nasgw.org.