New .22LR Double-Barrel Handguns by Bond Arms

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- This year, the options for .22 caliber handguns get a little more interesting. Bond Arms® releases two new .22LR versions of popular double-barrel handguns ahead of 2023. The Stinger RS and Rawhide lines get an additional model and strengthen the lineups that handgun enthusiasts have already come to love.

Rawhide .22LR

The new .22LR Rawhide is fantastic for plinking and economical practice at the range. Bond Arms’ rimfire handguns are chambered in a classic American cartridge. Shooting is perfect as a camp & ranch handgun or a simple, enjoyable handgun with light recoil and report. The .22LR is big on fun and easy on the wallet.

Made after its namesake, the Rawhide .22LR pistol by Bond Arms is as tough as leather and made for the range. Perfectly at home as an everyday carry handgun or varmint control at camp and the ranch. Bond Arms’ Rawhide .22LR is a classic firearm destined to become a family heirloom.

The rough and tumble-finished steel is durable and handsome, making the .22LR Rawhide handgun tastefully rugged. The double barrel design fits right in hand, while the precision action and trigger are a blast to shoot.

Features:

Stainless steel 2 1/2-in. Rough series style barrel

Stainless Steel frame with Rough series finish

Rebounding hammer

Retracting firing pins

Cross-bolt safety

Nylon panel grips

Single action

Interchangeable barrels

Specs:

Total weight – 21oz

Caliber – .22LR rimfire

Overall length – 4 ½-in.

MSRP – $269

Stinger RS .22LR

Weighing in at a mere sixteen ounces in overall weight, Bond Arms tools the Stinger RS .22LR with the same fit and finish they are famous for in their centerfire handgun lineup. Holstered for everyday carry, packed in a saddlebag on the ranch, or at home as a backup truck gun, the .22LR Stinger is as versatile as duct tape or baling wire and as handy as a pair of pliers.

The rough and tumble-finished steel is rugged and durable, making the .22LR Stinger RS handgun both functional and handsome. The double barrel design fits easily in hand, while the precision action and trigger are a delight to shoot.

Features:

Stainless steel 3-in. Rough series style barrel

Stainless Steel frame with Rough series finish

Rebounding hammer

Retracting firing pins

Cross-bolt safety

Thin nylon grip

Specs:

Total weight – 16oz

Caliber – .22LR rimfire

Overall length – 5-in.

MSRP – $269

*To ensure reliable .22LR ignition, Bond Arms speciality fitted the .22LR barrel to the specific frame that it is on and will not have a .22LR accessory barrel available

About Bond Arms, Inc.

BOND ARMS, INC. is located in Granbury, Texas and manufactures the award-winning Bond Arms Derringer – the finest in double barrel protection. Originally organized under the name Texas Armory, the company became incorporated as Bond Arms in 1995 with the idea that the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer could be converted from an Old West anachronism into a modern & reliable handgun. The barrel and frame were redesigned to safely fire modern calibers & the entire handgun is constructed entirely from stainless steel. This makes for a pistol that’s both strong and durable.

