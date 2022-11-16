New Dual Carry Insurgent Mag Carrier from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Carry two spare magazines with the new Insurgent Mag Carrier from Versacarry. This dual-carry magazine holder can be used as an inside or outside the waistband holster. This Insurgent Mag is Made in the USA.

Made to accommodate double-stack magazines for Glock 19/43, H&K VP9SK, Ruger Max 9, S&W M&P Shield, Sig Sauer P320/P365, Springfield Hellcat/XDM, Taurus G3C/GX4, Kimber Mako, and Walther PDP. The Insurgent MC has a custom-molded polymer front and adjustable retention keep spare magazines in place. The comfortable backing is made with premium water buffalo leather.

When using the Insurgent Mag Carrier as an inside the waistband holster, it is held securely in place with the Versacarry Metal clips. To use it as an outside the waistband holster, the clips can be easily removed and the large leather belt loops keep the holster in place.

The MSRP for the Insurgent Mag Carrier is $54.99

Versacarry Insurgent Mag Carrier IWB/OWB Holster features:

Dual IWB/OWB Configuration

Adjustable Retention

Polymer Front

Water Buffalo Leather Backing

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

About Versacarry:

Versacarry offers a wide range of holsters built for comfort and everyday use. Included in the line of holsters are inside-the-waistband and outside-the-waistband holsters. Versacarry also offers shoulder holsters, belts, and leather accessories. Versacarry proudly makes their holsters in the USA. New to the line of Holsters from Versacarry are the new Obsidian Delexue and Obsidian Essential. These new inside-the-waistband holsters are made with custom molded polymer for an exact fit. For 2022 Versacarry has also added the Comfort Flex Custom to the line-up. This holster has a custom molded polymer front paired with a premium water buffalo leather backing. The holster has a closed cell padded back for all-day comfort.