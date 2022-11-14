New Hornady Lock-N-Load Loading Press

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hornady makes reloading quick and easy with the Lock-N-Load AP (Auto-Progressive) system. Set up the Hornady Lock-N-Load AP (Auto-Progressive) system and calibrate for the shooter’s specific load, then start filling the ammo cans quickly and reliably. This professional grade system helps let shooters reload hundreds of rounds per hour.

This automatic indexing, 5-station progressive press features Hornady’s patented Lock-N-Load bushing system. Dies lock in place with a twist, secured by six locking lugs. To change calibers, twist the die counterclockwise, remove it and insert the next preset Lock-N-Load die and bushing. Because they remain set in their Lock-N-Load bushings, the dies remain precisely as set – in perfect, solid alignment.

Pull once, and the shell plate delivers five cases upward to their respective position in the process. The auto-indexing function moves the plate half a stage on the down stroke and half on the up stroke, making for ultra-smooth functioning compared to other presses that do all their indexing on the down stroke. Every pull of the handle delivers precise measures of powder, bullet seating, priming and ejection, resulting in a perfectly loaded cartridge.

Experienced reloaders will feel the difference the first time they use the Hornady Lock-N-Load AP. The unit’s Power-Pac Linkage System multiplies and accelerates leverage, giving reloaders more power with less effort, letting you smoothly reload without arm fatigue.

The 29-pound unit mounts quickly and securely to a favorite level bench with two 5/16-inch bolts. All reloaders need to begin are dies and shell plates. The quick-change bushing system allows easy transitions. Go from loading .223 Rem. to .45s in fewer than five minutes. A case-activated powder drop dispenses measured powder charge only when a cartridge case is present. The Lock-N-Load powder measure uses quick-change metering inserts that allow reloaders to switch from one powder to another with the push of a button. Add one to each die set for the ultimate in quick changeovers. Changing from large to small primers is similarly straightforward. Swap out the primer seater punch, the primer shuttle, and the feed tube.

Finished cartridges reliably eject with every stroke via the EZject System. If reloaders need to pull, replace or insert a case from the plate at any time, the case retainer spring provides fast, easy access at any point in the process.

Volume reloaders need the Hornady Lock-N-Load AP.

For a more extensive reloading experience, opt for a kit, the Lock-N-Load Ammo Plant. Turn your progressive press into a bench-mounted, rapid-production ammo factory with this ultimate reloading setup.

Lock-N-Load Ammo Plant Kit Features

Lock-N-Load AP Press

Lock-N-Load AP Case Feeder

Lock-N-Load AP Pistol Bullet Feeder

Lock-N-Load Die Bushing (10 – pack)

Cartridge Bins (x3)

Large Primer Pickup Tubes (x3)

Small Primer Pickup Tubes (x3)

Primer Slide Spring (x2)

Pistol Metering Insert and Rotor

Rifle Metering Insert and Rotor

Powder Cop

Deluxe Die Wrench

Case Activated Powder Drop

Lock-N-Load Powder Measure

