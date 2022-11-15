NEW This Week on Shooting USA – The Gap Grind Precision Rifle Challenge

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the 10th Anniversary of the match that has grown participation in Precision Rifle as the Pros are paired with first time shooters to take on the challenges of Precision Rifle Shooting. 400 Pros and Amateurs are shooting the challenges on the ranges at K & M Precision outside Jackson, TN. Plus, the Adaptive Shooter Summit at the Sig Sauer ranges in New Hampshire is bringing more wounded warriors back into the shooting sports and personal protection. And Julie has a Pro Tip on getting down to shoot Prone. More Info…

