NSSF Awards Five-Star Rating to Illinois State Rifle Association Range

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, is pleased to announce it has awarded the Illinois State Rifle Association Range its Five-Star rating for range excellence. The Five-Star rating is the highest in the NSSF Star Rating System, which evaluates how ranges succeed in the areas of management, shooting sports development, appearance, and amenities.

“The Illinois State Rifle Association Range excels in all aspects of running a modern public shooting facility—one that caters to a diverse clientele and provides consistent and rewarding customer experiences,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Member Development. “The support it receives from association volunteers stands out. Without these volunteers, the range could not efficiently host as many organized shooting activities as it does.” “We are honored and pleased to have received a Five-Star Range rating,” said Richard Pearson, Executive Director of ISRA. “We will continue to improve the ISRA Range in every way. This is not an end but a beginning.”

Located near the small city of Kankakee—about an hour’s drive south from greater Chicago—the ISRA Range is an impressive facility by any measure. The range has more than 250 firing positions spread over 12 ranges and classroom facilities to support a full calendar of training and educational offerings.

Notably, the range is largely run by volunteers who are members of ISRA; many serve as range safety officers. The facility inspires members to give back to an organization that has worked diligently to protect the rights of state gun owners to own and use their firearms responsibly.

“I can’t say enough about the members who are volunteering their time to operate and maintain this outstanding facility,” said Pearson. “Without them, the range would not exist. “

Because of its many facilities, the ISRA Range caters to all types of recreational shooters and is host to many state and national matches. The range includes a 50-yard pistol range, 100-yard and 100-meter rifle ranges, 300-yard rifle range and 25-yard training ranges. In addition, there is a shotgun range, 3-gun shooting range, archery range and an indoor air-gun range. The ranges feature keycard access.

Training classes are hugely popular and are offered in basic and advanced pistol, rifle, and shotgun concealed carry.

More than 2,000 members take advantage of the facility, which offers many leagues and opportunities for competition. There’s a high-power competition on the 200- and 300-yard ranges and leagues for black powder, combat, benchrest, bullseye, Glock, smallbore, Steel Challenge, and others. Matches and fun shoots are also offered for youth and women’s-only. Range membership dues are separate from membership in the ISRA.

“Illinois recreational shooters have a true asset in the Illinois State Rifle Association Range, and NSSF is pleased to award its Five-Star rating to this deserving facility,” said Snow.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org