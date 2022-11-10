PMC X-Tac M855 Green Tip, 5.56x45mm NATO, FMJ, 62Grn, 120-Rounds Battle-Packs $66.49

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

M855 Green Tip 5.56x45mm NATO, FMJ 62 Grain 120 Rounds in a Battle Pack deal nov2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has 5.56x45mm NATO Battle Packs back in stock. PMC X-Tac M855 Green Tip, 5.56x45mm NATO, FMJ, 62 Grain, 120 Rounds in a Battle Packs for $66.49. That is $0.554 each a round in made-to-last, air-tight, water-proof battle packs for when SHTF.

They also have 55-grain 200 rounds packs for sale here. Get some!

X-Tac Green Tip Ammo is trusted by enthusiasts and professionals alike on account of its reliable performance and value. So load up these precision-made rounds and watch your paper targets drop like flies.

Order today!
Key Specifications

    • Item Number: 584328
    • Mfg. Number: 5.56K-BP
    • UPC Number: 741569010610
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
  • Bullet Weight: 62 grain
  • Bullet Style: M855 Green Tip (Full Metal Jacket)
  • Muzzle Velocity: 3,100 FPS
  • Muzzle Energy: 1,255 ft.-lbs.
  • Case Type: Brass
  • Primer Type: Boxer
  • Corrosive: No
  • Rounds: 120 in a battle pack

NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm NATO round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 NATO is a military round that runs at higher pressures and is not recommended for use in .223 Remington chambers.

PMC X-Tac M855 Green Tip, 5.56x45mm NATO, FMJ, 62Grn, 120-Rounds Battle-Packs $66.49

Related Videos, Not Exact Product

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts